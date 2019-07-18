More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Former Israeli ambassadors rally to aid BDS activist facing deportation

Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan: “It is sad and shameful that those who were appointed to represent Israel” are supporting the “anti-Semitic” BDS movement.

Jul. 18, 2019
Human Rights Watch Israel and Palestine director Omar Shakir. Source: Screenshot.
Human Rights Watch Israel and Palestine director Omar Shakir. Source: Screenshot.

In an unusual move, three former Israeli ambassadors have filed a petition with Israel’s High Court of Justice on Wednesday, asking it prevent the state from deporting a known activist with the BDS movement.

Alon Liel, Ilan Baruch and Eli Bar-Navi have asked the court to intervene on behalf of Omar Shakir, a BDS activist who has been in Israel for several years with a visa he obtained via the international NGO Human Rights Watch, of which Shakir is Israel and Palestine director.

Last year, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan decided against extending Shakir’s visa. The decision was made after the two were presented with evidence of Shakir’s anti-Israel activities.

A U.S. citizen, Shakir was ordered to leave Israel earlier this year and has been fighting the deportation order in various courts.

Baruch, Liel and Bar-Navi are veteran members of the Israeli foreign service. All three have served in senior diplomatic positions, including as ambassadors to key countries.

In the past, they were able to torpedo the appointment of Dani Dayan—now the Israeli consul in New York—as Israel’s ambassador to Brazil because he headed the Yesha Council, the umbrella organization of municipal councils of Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria.

In their petition, the three argued that “the deportation of Mr. Shakir will sent a message of intolerance and disrespect for the positions held by most of the liberal democratic states, and will place it [Israel] alongside a host of countries, such as Egypt, Cuba, Venezuela and North Korea, which do not allow Human Rights Watch to operate freely on their soil. This will deal a massive, perhaps even an irrevocable blow to Israel’s image as a democratic state, which is one of its biggest assets.”

Erdan, whose ministry heads Israel’s battle against the BDS movement, rejected the claim.

“It is sad and shameful that those who were appointed to represent Israel and defend its positions worldwide are helping a key BDS activist,” he said. “The BDS movement is anti-Semitic.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

BDS Movement Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard