More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Hamas claims it tried to confuse Israel’s Iron Dome system during May fighting

Hamas commander claims that Gaza terrorist groups used coordinated rocket launches in an attempt to defeat the Israeli air-defense system.

Jun. 5, 2019
View of an Iron Dome air-defense missile system in central Israel installed following tensions with Syria and in Israel’s south, Jan. 25, 2019. Photo by Flash90.
View of an Iron Dome air-defense missile system in central Israel installed following tensions with Syria and in Israel’s south, Jan. 25, 2019. Photo by Flash90.

Hamas attempted to confuse Israel’s Iron Dome air-defense batteries during the recent round of fighting between Israel and terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip, a commander in Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades told the organization’s Al Qassam website on Tuesday.

“The rocket fire worked as planned and in a well-timed manner,” he told the site, explaining that simultaneous launches towards multiple Israeli population centers were intended to confound the Iron Dome system.

The commander, known only as “Abu Maaz,” told Al Qassam that the rockets Hamas used in the May round of violence were locally made versions of the Iranian Sejjil medium-range ballistic missiles.

Abu Maaz said that the number of rockets fired during the May clashes was “the highest in the history of the conflict with the occupation [i.e., Israel],” with hundreds of rockets and mortars launched at Israel in a 30-hour period.

He also claimed that Hamas and the rest of the terrorist groups in Gaza, coordinating their launches though a joint operations center, managed to hit “key sites” in Israel.

According to Abu Maaz, 85 rockets were fired at Ashkelon, 80 at Ashdod and 60 at Beersheva, all of which supposedly contained heavy explosive payloads.

According to the Hamas commander, the rocket barrages forced Israel to expedite efforts to reinstate calm and implement “understandings” between Israel and Hamas.

Meanwhile, Hamas’s armed wing has launched a Bitcoin-based crowd funding campaign. Spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing Abu Obeida said that millions of text messages had been sent to “members of the Arab nation and Muslims worldwide,” and that each message included a link through which recipients could donate directly to Hamas.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin