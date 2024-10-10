‘Lady in Red’ Nova festival survivor reflects on Oct. 7

The haunting image of Vlada Patapov, known as the “Lady in Red,” fleeing the Nova music festival massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, became one of the most iconic visuals of the tragedy in southern Israel.

Now, a year after the Hamas attack at Nova that claimed more than 360 lives and saw 40 people taken hostage, Patapov has opened up about her experiences and ongoing struggles.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, Patapov, a 26-year-old mother and wedding planner, expressed her deepest regret, “If I had one wish, it would be to have told everyone at the festival one hour before the attack that something was going to happen so everyone could have got away.”

Patapov, who was initially feared dead or missing, has been grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and survivor guilt. “I survived but others weren’t so fortunate. I think about that. It weighs on my mind,” she said.

She has been undergoing therapy and counseling to cope with the trauma, finding solace in speaking with others who shared her experience.

However, the ongoing war in the region has added to her distress. “Sometimes I think who can help me when all this is still going on around us, and the fear is still here and it’s still real,” Patapov said.

During the attack, her primary concern was staying alive for her daughter Romi. “She will be four soon and for a quarter of her life she has known only war,” Patapov lamented.

Patapov, who attended the festival at the last minute with her boyfriend, Matan, and a friend named Mai, found herself separated from Matan during the chaos. She saw friends being shot and killed as terrorists opened fire on the crowd. It took nearly 24 hours before she could reunite with her daughter at home.

Vlada Patapov fleeing the Nova music festival site in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Source: Screenshot.

Patapov emphasized the importance of resilience. “We can’t let the terrorists win. We can’t be weak—we must remain strong for Israel and for the hostages who are still in Gaza,” she said.

She expressed concern about the current security situation, mentioning rocket attacks from various fronts and the fear of terrorist attacks in daily life.

She marked the anniversary quietly at home with her family, prioritizing her daughter’s well-being. “When Romi hears the sirens, she is so scared, she starts crying,” Patapov explained.

Reflecting on the broader impact of the Hamas-led attack, Patapov expressed empathy for the hostages still held in Gaza and their families. “Who would have thought we would still be in this situation a year on?” she questioned.

The Oct. 7, 2023, attacks left about 1,200 people dead, mostly civilians, and some 250 others taken hostage. There are 101 hostages still captive in Gaza, including 97 taken on Oct. 7.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.