More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

‘New York Times’: Israel considering Iran strike, came ‘startlingly’ close in 2012

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells the newspaper that preparations for a 2012 strike were “no bluff,” and that Israel now has “far greater ability to exert influence” on U.S.-Iran policy than it did during the Obama administration.

Sep. 5, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington D.C., on March 5, 2018. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington D.C., on March 5, 2018. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.

The United States believes that Israel is considering a military strike against Iran, with or without U.S. approval, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The report, “The Secret History of the Push to Strike Iran,” details Israel’s years-long effort to advocate and prepare for a strike on the Islamic Republic, and questions whether unlike his predecessors George W. Bush and Barack Obama, U.S. President Donald Trump will attempt to stop Israel from doing so.

The information for the article was gathered through “interviews with dozens of current and former American, Israeli and European officials over several months,” according to the Times, and reveals the “startling details of how close the Israeli military came to attacking Iran in 2012.”

The interviews also show “the extent to which the Obama administration felt required to develop its own military contingency plans in the event of such an attack, including destroying a full-size mock-up of an Iranian nuclear facility in the western desert of the United States with a 30,000-pound bomb; how Americans monitored Israel even as Israel monitored Iran, with American satellites capturing images of Israel launching surveillance drones into Iran from a base in Azerbaijan; and previously unknown details about the scope of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s pressure campaign to get Trump to leave the Iran deal.”

Netanyahu is quoted in the report as saying the potential attack in 2012 “was not a bluff; it was real. And only because it was real were the Americans truly worried about it.”

“If I’d had a majority, I would have done it,” said Netanyahu. “Unequivocally.”

The Times reported that “a parade of top American officials began flying to Israel during Barack Obama’s first term to take the measure of the Israeli planning and to convince Netanyahu and [then Defense Minister] Ehud Barak that the United States was taking the problem seriously and that Iran was hardly on the brink of getting the bomb.”

Regarding the possibility that the Trump administration would strike another deal with Iran rather than continue applying pressure on the regime, Netanyahu told the Times that “this time, we will have far greater ability to exert influence [compared to during the Obama presidency].”

A version of this article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Iran Benjamin Netanyahu Media
EXPLORE JNS
College Campus, University
U.S. News
New fellowship to unite Black, Jewish student leaders in combating Jew-hatred, racism
Organizers say the program will equip participants to “build lasting bridges between communities.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard