P.A. Education Ministry lionizes arch-terrorist responsible for murder of 125

The Palestinian Authority emphasized to children last month that arch-terrorist Khalil Al-Wazir, also known as Abu Jihad—whom the PA itself has credited with planning the murder of at least 125 Israelis—is a hero.

At a school named after the terrorist murderer—the Martyr Abu Jihad School for Boys—in the village of Al-Yamun, west of Jenin, the P.A. Education Ministry inaugurated a wall painting of Abu Jihad, as seen in the photo above. The text on the painting glorifies Abu Jihad for his terror and violence, calling him “The First Bullet and the First Stone” (Official P.A. daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, March 29, 2019).

Abu Jihad’s wife, Intisar Al-Wazir, unveiled the painting in the presence of several P.A. officials, including Director of the Jenin Education Directorate Tareq Alawneh, Deputy District Governor of Jenin Kamal Abu Al-Rub, Al-Yamun Mayor Naif Khamaiseh and Fatah branch Secretary Ata Abu Armila.

The official P.A. daily reported that “those who spoke emphasized the adherence to the path of struggle of Martyr Khalil Al-Wazir, who died as a Martyr for the freedom of Palestine” and that they “enumerated the virtues of Martyr Abu Jihad.”

The P.A. and Fatah celebrate the anniversary of Abu Jihad’s “martyrdom” on April 16 every year.

The new P.A. prime minister, Muhammad Shtayyeh, and Abbas’ Fatah deputy Mahmoud Al-Aloul both participated in a conference for the 31st anniversary of “the death as a Martyr” of Abu Jihad:

Posted text: “Deputy Fatah chairman [and Fatah Central Committee member] fighter Mahmoud Al-Aloul ... and Fatah Central Committee member and [P.A.] Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh as they participated in a conference for the 31st anniversary of the death as a Martyr of Khalil Al-Wazir (Abu Jihad), which was organized by the Khalil Al-Wazir ‘Abu Jihad’ Foundation at the Mahmoud Darwish Museum in Ramallah, with popular and official attendance.” (Official Fatah Facebook page, April 16, 2019).

In a long article which listed several of the deadly attacks Abu Jihad planned—calling them “military operations"—the official P.A. daily quoted him as encouraging martyrdom for “Palestine": “Abu Jihad wrote it with his blood: ‘The Martyrs illuminate the darkness of this long path to the occupied land.’”

Full article at PMW