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White House: US military created opening for diplomatic solution in Iran

“Never underestimate President Trump’s ability to successfully advance America’s interests,” Karoline Leavitt stated.

Apr. 8, 2026
JNS Staff

White House: US military created opening for diplomatic solution in Iran

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt briefs media, March 25, 2026. Credit: White House.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt briefs media, March 25, 2026. Credit: White House.
( Apr. 8, 2026 / JNS )

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday that the military effort against Iran created “maximum leverage” that opened the door “for a diplomatic solution and long-term peace.”

She described the current situation as a “victory” that President Donald Trump and the U.S. military “made happen.”

“Thanks to the unbelievable capabilities of our warriors, we have achieved and exceeded our core military objectives in 38 days,” she tweeted.

Additionally, “President Trump got the Strait of Hormuz reopened. Never underestimate President Trump’s ability to successfully advance America’s interests and broker peace,” she added.

Trump said on Tuesday evening that he had agreed to a “double-sided ceasefire” with the regime in Tehran after talking to the Pakistani prime minister and field marshal, who “requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran.”

If the Iranian regime agrees to the “complete, immediate and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump stated.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran
JNS Staff
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