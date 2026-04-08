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Ceasefire is ‘fruit of the blood’ of Khamenei, Iranian president says

Pakistan’s prime minister said that diplomatic talks to resolve the conflict will take place in Islamabad.

Apr. 8, 2026
JNS Staff

Ceasefire is ‘fruit of the blood’ of Khamenei, Iranian president says

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Masoud Pezeshkian
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, December 2025. Source: Islamic Republic official publication.
( Apr. 8, 2026 / JNS )

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday that the ceasefire with the United States was achieved by the “fruit of the blood of our great martyred leader,” the slain dictator Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and “all the people on the scene.”

He further tweeted that the truce had met the “general principles desired by Iran,” and that “from today onward, we will also remain together.”

In a separate tweet before the ceasefire came into effect, the Iranian president stated that “More than 14 million proud Iranians have so far registered to sacrifice their lives to defend Iran. I too have been, am, and will remain devoted to giving my life for Iran.”

Pezeshkian was apparently referring to U.S. President Donald Trump’s earlier threats to bomb Iranian power plants and additional critical infrastructure, with reports surfacing that Iranian civilians had flocked to protect these assets by serving as human shields.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared on Wednesday that he had spoken with the Iranian president and had expressed his appreciation for his “wisdom and sagacity … in accepting Pakistan’s offer to host peace talks in Islamabad later this week.”

He relayed that Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s participation in the upcoming negotiations.

“Pakistan remains committed to working closely with all its friends and partners to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond,” Sharif tweeted.

Trump said on Tuesday evening that he had agreed to a “double-sided ceasefire” with the regime in Tehran after talking to the Pakistani prime minister and field marshal, who “requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran.”

Trump said the “reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all military objectives and are very far along with a definitive agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran and peace in the Middle East.”

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran Middle East
JNS Staff
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