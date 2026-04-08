Trump ‘not one to mess around,’ Vance says of US demands on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump is “impatient to make progress” and “is not one to mess around,” Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday about the two-week ceasefire with Iran and the diplomatic challenge Washington is now facing to end the Mideast conflict.

Trump “told us to negotiate [with Tehran] in good faith,” Vance continued in a televised interview from Budapest.

“And I think if they negotiate in good faith, we will be able to find a deal. That’s a big ‘if,’ and ultimately it’s up to the Iranians how they negotiate. I hope they make the right decision,” he added.

"The president United States is not one to mess around"



Speaking in Budapest, Vice President JD Vance speaks on Iran-U.S. negotiations. He adds, "I think if they [Iran] negotiate in good faith, we will be able to find a deal"https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/FowtgnveEs — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 8, 2026

Trump had demonstrated “that we still have clear military, diplomatic, and maybe most importantly we have extraordinary economic leverage,” Vance went on to say, according to Reuters.

“If they’re going to lie, if they’re going to cheat, if they’re trying to prevent even the fragile truce that we’ve set up from taking place, then they’re not going to be happy,” he warned.

The U.S. vice president is currently visiting Hungary to support Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Reuters reported.

According to polls, Hungary’s prime minister for the past 16 years could be ousted in Sunday’s elections with the opposition Tisza party and its leader, Peter Magyar, leading by double-figure percentages.

