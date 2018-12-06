Report: Hezbollah mobilizing missiles from Syria to embed in southern Lebanon
Other reports said Hezbollah was also deploying short-range, Iranian-made projectiles in southern Lebanon, with the group has blocking dozens of roads in the area to allow the convoy smooth transport.
Hezbollah has begun mobilizing missiles from Syria to southern Lebanon in a bid to counter a potential Israeli airstrike, rebel-affiliated media outlets in Syria reported on Thursday.
The Shi’ite terrorist group is reportedly concerned that the Israeli operation to neutralize its cross-border terror tunnels is the opening move to a wider military campaign, the reports said.
Syrian opposition officials said that Hezbollah was moving OTR-21 Tochka missile batteries to southern Lebanon.
The OTR-21 is a Soviet-made tactical ballistic-missile system ranging between 15 kilometers and 185 kilometers (nine miles to to 115 miles).
Other reports said that Hezbollah was also deploying short-range, Iranian-made projectiles in southern Lebanon, adding that the group has blocked dozens of roads in the area to allow the convoy smooth transport.