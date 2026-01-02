IDF: Iron Dome fired at ‘false target’ near Lebanon

Sirens were heard Friday morning in the area of Kibbutz Bar’am, near the border with Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces reported.

According to the IDF, an Iron Dome interceptor was launched toward what was later determined to be a “false target,” which the military later specified as a flock of birds.

🐦THIS ONE'S FOR THE BIRDS

Migrating birds set off rocket alert sirens a short time ago in northern Israel. Nerves rattled and interceptor missiles launched💥 pic.twitter.com/ItDDPnOgyQ — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) January 2, 2026

The military added that the sirens were activated in accordance with protocol.

Earlier, residents reported seeing an interception trail in the sky as the Iron Dome system engaged amid heightened alert along the northern frontier.

A source close to the Hezbollah terrorist group said that the Iranian proxy was not involved in the incident, which came on the second anniversary of Israel’s Beirut airstrike that killed former Hamas deputy political bureau leader Saleh al-Arouri.

Local authorities in the Upper Galilee Regional Council and Kiryat Shmona said daily life is continuing as normal, with no change to public guidelines.