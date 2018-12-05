Bolton: US ‘strongly supports Israel’s efforts to defend its sovereignty’

The United State on Tuesday voiced its support for the Israeli operation to neutralize Hezbollah’s terror tunnels snaking under the Israel-Lebanon border.

National Security Adviser John Bolton said, “The U.S. strongly supports Israel’s efforts to defend its sovereignty, and we call on Hezbollah to stop tunneling into Israel and to refrain from escalation and violence.”

“More broadly, we call on Iran and all of its agents to stop their regional aggression and provocation, which pose an unacceptable threat to Israeli and regional security,” he tweeted.

U.S. Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt also took to Twitter to express his support for the Israel Defense Forces’ and “Operation Northern Shield,” writing, “We strongly support Israel’s efforts to defend itself, and we call on Hezbollah to halt all provocative behavior immediately and refrain from escalation and violence. We also call upon Iran and its proxies to stop their provocative and dangerous actions.

“We stand with Israel,” he said.

In its reporting on the operation, Lebanon’s state media said, “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aspires to deflect attention from the corruption affairs in which he is embroiled. The Zionist enemy was engaged in a campaign of intimidation against Lebanon under the slogan of a search for tunnels in occupied northern Palestine.”

Calling on all media outlets in the country to ignore reports in the Israeli media, it continued, "“The events demand awareness and Lebanese solidarity in the face of the danger at hand.”