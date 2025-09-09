Israel not committing genocide in Gaza, UK says for first time

( Sept. 9, 2025 / JNS )

Despite the United Kingdom’s harsh criticism of Israel’s handling of its war against Hamas, the British government does not think that Jerusalem is committing genocide in Gaza, The Times (U.K.) reported on Monday.

The position was revealed in a Sept. 1 letter that David Lammy, who was then the U.K. foreign secretary, penned to Sarah Champion, chair of the House of Commons’ international development committee.

Lammy wrote that the Foreign Office “has carefully considered the risk of genocide, including when permitting exports to the global F-35 program,” of which Israel is a member. He noted the “high civilian casualties” and “extensive destruction in Gaza,” which he said are “utterly appalling.”

The foreign secretary also quoted the Genocide Convention, which states that “the crime of genocide occurs only when there is specific ‘intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.’” On that basis, the “government has not concluded that Israel is acting with that intent,” Lammy wrote.

“Israel must do much more to prevent and alleviate the suffering that this conflict is causing,” he added.

Until then, London had maintained that it was up to the judiciary to decide if Israel has committed genocide and not a determination for the government.

In a major cabinet shuffle, Lammy was made U.K. deputy prime minister and justice minister on Friday, relinquishing his foreign secretary role.

Lammy’s letter came in response to questions from Champion about arms exports to Israel, specifically the F-35 fighter jet program.

Last September, London suspended some 30 export licences to Israel, claiming there was a risk of British-made weapons being used in violations of international law in Gaza. But components for F-35s, U.S.-produced jets that include British-made parts, were exempted.

The same day that the Times report was published, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. Starmer had announced that the U.K. intends to recognize a Palestinian state later this month unless Israel meets several conditions.

Starmer is scheduled to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday.