Israel strikes Hezbollah terrorist targets across Southern Lebanon

( Aug. 28, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Air Force craft struck several targets of the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group, including a rocket launcher, in Southern Lebanon on Thursday.

“The presence of the terror infrastructures and the launcher that were attacked constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the military said. “The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to the State of Israel.”

On Monday, the IDF killed a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Tebnine, east of Tyre in Southern Lebanon. According to the military, the slain operative had been working to rebuild Hezbollah infrastructure in the nearby border town of Beit Lif, in violation of Israel’s November 2024 ceasefire agreement with Beirut.

On Aug. 22, the IDF struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the area of Deir Kifa in Southern Lebanon’s Tyre District. Earlier in the day, Israeli forces killed a Hezbollah terrorist who was involved in efforts to rebuild infrastructure in the area of Ayta ash Shab, just over the border.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Jerusalem stands ready to support Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah, and to work toward a secure future for both nations.

The premier hailed Beirut’s early-August approval of a U.S.-backed plan as a “significant step” and a “momentous decision.” The plan directs the Lebanese Armed Forces to begin working toward the disarmament of Hezbollah and all other non-state armed groups by the end of 2025.

“If the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) take the necessary steps to implement the disarmament of Hezbollah, Israel will engage in reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of IDF presence in coordination with the U.S.-led security mechanism,” said Netanyahu.

U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack said Tuesday that the Lebanese government is expected to present a plan on Aug. 31 aimed at persuading Iran’s terrorist proxy to disarm, without Beirut having to resort to force.

“The Lebanese army and government are not talking about going to war. They are talking about how to convince Hezbollah to give up those arms,” the ambassador to Turkey and special envoy for Syria said.

Barrack also said that the Jewish state was expected to formulate its own framework for an IDF withdrawal once Lebanon announces its strategy.

The situation in Lebanon remains volatile following the end of the truce with Beirut on Feb. 18. The deal took effect on Nov. 27 and ended more than a year of war, after Hezbollah began attacks on the Jewish state one day after the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Although Jerusalem has withdrawn most of its ground forces since the war ended, it still controls five strategic positions in Southern Lebanon. Israeli officials have stated that the IDF will retain control of these areas until the Lebanese army demonstrates it can maintain security there.