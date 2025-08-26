IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorist in Lebanon

( Aug. 26, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday killed a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Tebnine in Southern Lebanon.

According to the military, the individual had been working to rebuild Hezbollah infrastructure in nearby Beit Lif, “in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove threats posed to the citizens of Israel,” added the statement.

On Friday, the IDF struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the area of Deir Kifa in Southern Lebanon’s Tyre District. Earlier in the day, Israeli forces killed a Hezbollah terrorist who according to the military was involved in efforts to rebuild infrastructure sites in the area of Ayta ash Shab, just over the border in Southern Lebanon.

On Thursday, the IDF eliminated a member of Hezbollah’s Radwan commando force in the Deir Seryan area of southeastern Lebanon. The day before, the military struck weapons depots, a rocket launcher and other assets belonging to the Iranian-backed terror group.

On Aug. 13, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said that there had been a “profound shift” in Israel’s national security concept in the aftermath of the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

During a tour of Southern Lebanon, where the IDF has maintained a limited deployment since a ceasefire deal in November 2024 ended a year of fighting, Zamir said that Israel’s policy was “no longer containment and waiting, but the use of force in pursuit of contact.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday that Jerusalem stands ready to support Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah, and to work together towards a more secure and stable future for both nations.

The premier hailed Beirut’s early-August approval of a U.S.-backed plan as a “significant step” and a “momentous decision.” The plan directs the army to begin working toward the disarmament of Hezbollah and all other non-state armed groups by the end of 2025.

“If the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) take the necessary steps to implement the disarmament of Hezbollah, Israel will engage in reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of IDF presence in coordination with the U.S.-led security mechanism,” said Netanyahu.

“Now is the time for both Israel and Lebanon to move forward in a spirit of cooperation, focusing on the shared objective of disarming Hezbollah and promoting the stability and prosperity of both nations,” the statement concluded.