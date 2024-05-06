JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

Israeli Cabinet green-lights new hospital for Beersheva

Peres Medical Center is expected to open in 2028 with 600 beds, reducing the burden on Soroka.

A Soroka Medical Center medical staff member works at the coronavirus ward in Beersheva, Sept. 15, 2020. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/Flash90.
A Soroka Medical Center medical staff member works at the coronavirus ward in Beersheva, Sept. 15, 2020. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/Flash90.
Edit
(May 6, 2024 / JNS)

The Israeli government on Sunday approved the establishment of a second hospital in the Negev city of Beersheva, slated to open in 2028 with 600 beds.

“This is major news for the health of the citizens of Israel, especially in the south,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting, adding that the medical facility “will combine the whole range of inpatient services and community care in the south of the country.

“I commend the Health Minister [Uriel Buso], the Finance Minister [Bezalel Smotrich], their directors general and all of the partners in this historic move,” Netanyahu said.

Peres Medical Center will be jointly owned by the Meuhedet and Leumit health funds, and be operated by the Sheba Medical Center. 

Beersheva’s Soroka Medical Center is currently the only large hospital in the south of the country and the new facility is expected to reduce the burden on Soroka.

“The hospital will bring a new era of high-quality public medicine to the Negev and to the citizens of the entire country,” said Professor Yitshak Kreiss, the director of Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan.

“It will be a hospital of the future, innovative and groundbreaking, that will place the patient at the center and will also offer residents of the south medicine at an international standard. This is a Zionist mission,” Kreiss said.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates