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Jewish Life

Young woman, Student, Writing
U.S. News
Iowa launches Jewish American Heritage Month scholarship essay contest
“Since the founding of our country, Jewish Americans have made significant contributions to our nation’s culture, economy and civic life,” Gov. Kim Reynolds stated.
Mar. 5, 2026
Women Light Shabbat Candles
Jewish Life
In new book, Rabbi Mark Wildes urges Jews to ‘lean further into who we are’
“This is an opportunity to inspire people as to what it is about Judaism that’s actually worth defending,” he told JNS.
Mar. 5, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Foundation for Jewish Camp
Jewish Life
Joint effort in Canada aims to take away Jewish camp accreditation
A coalition of advocacy groups said the summer camps “pose a problem because they encourage support for a genocidal, settler-colonial state.”
Feb. 18, 2026
Grossinger's Indoor Pool at Resort in Liberty, N.Y.
U.S. News
Elaine Grossinger Etess, 98, ran famed Borsch Belt family resort in Catskills
She took over after her mother’s death in 1972 with the assistance of her older brother, Paul, and boosted it to modern standards.
Feb. 4, 2026
Tal Ben-Shahar
Israel News
Hope after Oct. 7: Turning trauma into strength through education
“Many ideas that are only now being validated by psychological research are already embedded in Jewish thought and tradition,” Tal Ben-Shahar, a professor of positive psychology, told JNS.
Feb. 3, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Jewish priests (Kohanim) practice in rituals on an altar built to the original dimensions of the Temple altar according to Jewish tradition, at the Letchila Haredi Farm near Ma’ale Adumim, in Judea and Samaria, Dec. 21, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Feature
Priestly and Levite guilds prepare for Temple revival
A fast-growing network rooted in hereditary priestly families is turning ancient roles into modern professional communities, with prayer and hands-on training.
Jan. 14, 2026
Joshua Marks
Volunteers visit a Israeli woman. Credit: Courtesy of Colel Chabad.
Israel News
Volunteers reach out to isolated seniors during Chanukah and beyond
Organizers are hopeful that the pilot will turn into a year-round program.
Dec. 14, 2025
Josh Hasten
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
U.S. News
Jewish life ‘essential part of Fort Lauderdale’s cultural fabric,’ vice mayor says
The presence of Chabad in Fort Lauderdale has “strengthened the neighborhood,” John Herbst, vice mayor of the city, told JNS.
Dec. 12, 2025
JNS Staff
Nijmegen, Netherlands, Market Square
Feature
In Europe, some Jews move Chanukah menorahs indoors
“I think we should celebrate visibly and publicly, without fear,” Marco Schouwenaar told JNS. “But it’s making my wife uneasy, and I’m going to follow her lead here.”
Dec. 12, 2025
Canaan Lidor
Capitol menorah lighting
U.S. News
Light of faith, courage will always guide us, House speaker says at Capitol menorah-lighting
The event was the third such Chanukah ceremony since Oct. 7 and came at a time that has “not been easy for our Jewish brothers and sisters,” the House minority leader said.
Dec. 11, 2025
Jonathan D. Salant
Kenny Bressler
Feature
‘A woodworking Disneyland’: Meet the man behind synagogue ark-building
“I just like building things,” said the semi-retired, 70-year-old, St. Louis resident, and figuring out “how does this go together, and what kind of detail do I need for that?”
Dec. 9, 2025
Bill Motchan
Chanukah Rare Photos, Israel, KKL-JNF
Israel News
Chanukah time stirs up a little nostalgia, courtesy of KKL-JNF archive
A moving tradition, the Torch Relay connected communities, youth movements and educational institutions around a shared spirit of unity.
Dec. 9, 2025
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OPINION
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
What would Tucker Carlson learn at my Passover seder table?
Moshe Phillips
Eliana Rudee. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Dancing under fluorescent lights: Defiance and joy during wartime
Eliana Rudee
Roy Jankelowitz. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Russian-speaking immigrants in Israel’s system of competing solidarities
Roy Jankelowitz
Michelle Lubin Terris
Opinion
We must be unapologetically Jewish
Michelle Lubin Terris
Lihi Lapid
Opinion
Write the collection of memories of the woman you are
Lihi Lapid
Esther Lifshitz
Opinion
Stop ‘sprinkling’ Jewish life: Send your child to overnight camp
Esther Lifshitz
Sharona Israeli-Roth
Opinion
The ABCs of early-childhood education
Sharona Israeli-Roth
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