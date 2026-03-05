Jewish Life
“Since the founding of our country, Jewish Americans have made significant contributions to our nation’s culture, economy and civic life,” Gov. Kim Reynolds stated.
“This is an opportunity to inspire people as to what it is about Judaism that’s actually worth defending,” he told JNS.
A coalition of advocacy groups said the summer camps “pose a problem because they encourage support for a genocidal, settler-colonial state.”
She took over after her mother’s death in 1972 with the assistance of her older brother, Paul, and boosted it to modern standards.
“Many ideas that are only now being validated by psychological research are already embedded in Jewish thought and tradition,” Tal Ben-Shahar, a professor of positive psychology, told JNS.
A fast-growing network rooted in hereditary priestly families is turning ancient roles into modern professional communities, with prayer and hands-on training.
Organizers are hopeful that the pilot will turn into a year-round program.
The presence of Chabad in Fort Lauderdale has “strengthened the neighborhood,” John Herbst, vice mayor of the city, told JNS.
“I think we should celebrate visibly and publicly, without fear,” Marco Schouwenaar told JNS. “But it’s making my wife uneasy, and I’m going to follow her lead here.”
The event was the third such Chanukah ceremony since Oct. 7 and came at a time that has “not been easy for our Jewish brothers and sisters,” the House minority leader said.
“I just like building things,” said the semi-retired, 70-year-old, St. Louis resident, and figuring out “how does this go together, and what kind of detail do I need for that?”
A moving tradition, the Torch Relay connected communities, youth movements and educational institutions around a shared spirit of unity.
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