More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Jewish Life

Five people stabbed during Hanukkah candle-lighting in Monsey, N.Y.

The attack took place inside the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg after he had lit the menorah on the seventh night of the holiday.

Dec. 29, 2019
The home of Rabbi Chaim L. Rottenberg in the Forshay neighborhood in Monsey, N.Y., where a stabbing took place on Dec. 28, 2019, the seventh night of Hanukkah. Credit: Chabad.org/News.
The home of Rabbi Chaim L. Rottenberg in the Forshay neighborhood in Monsey, N.Y., where a stabbing took place on Dec. 28, 2019, the seventh night of Hanukkah. Credit: Chabad.org/News.

During a Hanukkah event on Saturday night at the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg in the Forshay neighborhood in Monsey, N.Y., an individual with his face covered entered just before 10 p.m., brandishing a knife (later confirmed as a machete). He then began slashing at some of the Chassidic Jews there for the celebration, according to Chabad.org.

The Dec. 28 attack took place after Rottenberg had lit the menorah on the seventh night of the holiday.

As those gathered began to make their way to the synagogue next door, witnesses say the attacker calmly walked in, drew his weapon and said “no one is going anywhere.” He then began swinging the knife wildly at people in the room.

A Chassidic man threw a coat rack, table and chair at the assailant, and chased him from the home. The attacker then attempted to enter the adjacent synagogue, but was locked out by those who barricaded themselves inside.

Five people were stabbed, with two in critical condition.

The assailant apparently fled in a gray car and was arrested two hours later in New York City.

The attack comes on the heels of the deadly anti-Semitic shooting at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City on Dec. 10.

Jewish and Israeli Holidays Jewish Religion and Thought
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin