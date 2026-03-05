Joe Biden
They traveled to Washington to thank officials who were involved in securing the release of their sons’ remains from the Gaza Strip.
The American president said that he hopes to see Saudi Arabia join the Abraham Accords “soon,” with other countries following.
“This defendant’s targeted and ruthless behavior put countless people in danger,” U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro stated.
Netanyahu also extends support, calling the former US president “a fighter and a survivor.”
Trump signed an executive order intended to revolutionize the fight against Jew-hatred.
“From this moment on, America’s decline is over,” Trump said in his second inaugural address.
Some 25% of Democrats and 19% of Republicans favor Islamists over the Jewish state • And 82% back the ceasefire.
The president thanked his team and especially envoy Brett McGurk, the lead U.S. negotiator on the Israel-Hamas deal.
The U.S. president-elect decided to remove all restrictions on weapons supplies to the Jewish state, the premier said.
The Jewish state has to “accommodate the Palestinian question” to “sustain itself for the long term,” the U.S. president said.
“Let’s be clear. President Biden and his failed foreign policy team deserve zero credit for this belated deal,” the anti-Israel group stated.
“The prime minister made it clear that he is committed to returning all of the hostages however he can,” according to a statement from Jerusalem.
OPINION