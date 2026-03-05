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Joe Biden

On their way to Washington, the Chen and Neutra families visited former U.S. President Joe Biden at his home in Delaware. Credit: Courtesy of the Chen and Neutra families.
Israel News
Former hostage families praise US, press for return of Ran Gvili
They traveled to Washington to thank officials who were involved in securing the release of their sons’ remains from the Gaza Strip.
Dec. 7, 2025
Or Shaked
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the Knesset in Jerusalem, Oct. 13, 2025. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
Israel News
If Hamas won’t disarm, ‘we’ll disarm them,’ Trump says
The American president said that he hopes to see Saudi Arabia join the Abraham Accords “soon,” with other countries following.
Oct. 20, 2025
JNS Staff
Computer
U.S. News
Romanian pleads guilty to ‘swatting’ threats against Biden, NY synagogues
“This defendant’s targeted and ruthless behavior put countless people in danger,” U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro stated.
June 4, 2025
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 13, 2024. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump wishes Biden well after cancer diagnosis
Netanyahu also extends support, calling the former US president “a fighter and a survivor.”
May 19, 2025
JNS Staff
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and U.S. President Joe Biden at Trump's inauguration in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington on Jan. 20, 2025. Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images.
Analysis
How Biden fueled a 200% surge in antisemitism
Trump signed an executive order intended to revolutionize the fight against Jew-hatred.
Feb. 22, 2025
Liel Leibovitz
Trump Getty
Israel News
Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president of the United States
“From this moment on, America’s decline is over,” Trump said in his second inaugural address.
Jan. 20, 2025
Andrew Bernard
Hamas chief in Gaza Yahya Sinwar holds a boy dressed as a Hamas terrorist during a rally in Gaza City, May 24, 2021. Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90.
Israel News
Poll: 21% of US voters support Hamas over Israel in conflict
Some 25% of Democrats and 19% of Republicans favor Islamists over the Jewish state • And 82% back the ceasefire.
Jan. 20, 2025
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the ceasefire and hostage deal, on Jan. 19, 2025. Credit: White House/YouTube.
Israel News
Biden takes credit for ceasefire, thanks team for months of work
The president thanked his team and especially envoy Brett McGurk, the lead U.S. negotiator on the Israel-Hamas deal.
Jan. 19, 2025
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an online post addressing the Iranian people, Nov. 12. 2024. Credit: GPO/YouTube.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel has full Trump, Biden backing to resume ‘not over yet’ war
The U.S. president-elect decided to remove all restrictions on weapons supplies to the Jewish state, the premier said.
Jan. 18, 2025
JNS Staff
Biden, Netanyahu
Israel News
Biden: Israel must accommodate Palestinians’ ‘legitimate concerns’
The Jewish state has to “accommodate the Palestinian question” to “sustain itself for the long term,” the U.S. president said.
Jan. 17, 2025
JNS Staff
Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, joins other community religious and political leaders at a news conference in Jersey City, N.J., on Dec. 3, 2015. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images.
Israel News
CAIR slams Biden, praises Trump in welcoming hostage agreement
“Let’s be clear. President Biden and his failed foreign policy team deserve zero credit for this belated deal,” the anti-Israel group stated.
Jan. 16, 2025
Netanyahu
Israel News
Netanyahu thanks Trump, Biden for help forging deal with Hamas
“The prime minister made it clear that he is committed to returning all of the hostages however he can,” according to a statement from Jerusalem.
Jan. 15, 2025
OPINION
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The Biden cover-up and a credibility crisis that threatens democracy
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Will Trump and Witkoff repeat Obama and Kerry’s Iran blunders?
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alan Newman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
It’s awards season
Alan Newman
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The pathetic finish to Joe Biden’s failed presidency
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Featured Columnist
US ambassador blames Israel for Biden not being re-elected
Mitchell Bard
Nathan Lewin
Opinion
Biden continues to cover up his son’s crimes by silencing Gal Luft
Nathan Lewin
Caroline B. Glick is a prominent journalist and analyst, serving as JNS's senior contributing editor and host of the Caroline Glick Show
Column
The war of resurrection
Caroline B. Glick