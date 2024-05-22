Lawyer who posts about Hamas killing IDF troops is adviser to Rutgers, CAIR

(May 22, 2024 / JNS)

A day before his scheduled testimony about campus antisemitism to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, Rutgers University president Jonathan Holloway will face new allegations after the New York Post revealed a man affiliated with the school who has joked about the deaths of Israeli soldiers and allied with an organization whose leader celebrated the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.

A family and divorce lawyer in New Jersey, Rajeh A. Saadeh is also an adviser to the state’s Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) chapter and Rutgers’ Center for Security, Race and Rights.

Saadeh shares antisemitic content on social media—notably, videos of Hamas terrorists killing IDF soldiers. One shows a Hamas fighter assassinating members of the Israel Defense Forces, which Saadeh responded to with “say a prayer.” In a video of terrorists emerging from a tunnel and shooting at IDF soldiers, Saadeh declares “scenes from an ongoing epic!” and employs the hashtags “funny” and “lol.”

In a series of reposts on X, he calls the discovery of the body of 22-year-old Shani Louk, who was murdered at the Nova music festival on Oct. 7 and then dragged across the border into Gaza, a Zionist hoax.

Alongside a video showing IDF soldiers blown up by a Hamas-fired rocket-propelled grenade, Saadeh writes: “Three birds one stone.”

Nihad Awad, CAIR’s co-founder and longtime executive director, has exhibited similar sentiments when he said the most bloody day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust made him “happy.”