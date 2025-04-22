Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Mellman stepping down from pro-Israel Dem group

JNS Staff
Mike Wagenheim, of JNS, interviews the pro-Israel Democratic strategist and pollster Mark Mellman at the Jewish Federations of North America's General Assembly in Washington, D.C., Nov. 11, 2024. Photo by Menachem Wecker.
(April 22, 2025 / JNS)

Democratic Majority for Israel announced on Tuesday that Mark Mellman, the group’s founding president, will step down after six years, effective on April 25.

“With Mark’s political acumen and leadership, Democratic Majority for Israel has provided crucial support for pro-Israel Democrats at the national, state and local levels,” stated Ann Lewis, co-chair of the DMFI board. “We will be building on that record as we move forward toward a strong future.”

DMFI has “become a powerful pro-Israel voice in the Democratic Party” under Mellman, a pollster and political consultant, stated Todd Richman, DMFI board co-chair.

“We are committed to continuing this essential work, as we prepare to meet new challenges and opportunities,” Richman said.

The pro-Israel group announced that it will announced new leadership “soon.”

