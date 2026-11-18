Six suspects were arrested after allegedly excavating an ancient cistern nearly 9 meters (about 30 feet) underground at an archaeological site in the Judean Hills, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Wednesday morning.

The suspects were caught last weekend at Horbat Adash, near Mevo Beitar, during an operation by the authority’s Robbery Prevention Unit. Investigators suspect some gang members dug inside the cistern while others remained above ground beside a lit campfire, attempting to make the operation look like an innocent picnic.

Suspects detained after allegedly illegally excavating an ancient cistern at an archaeological site in the Judean Hills. Photos: Israel Antiquities Authority’s Theft Prevention Unit. Picasa

The suspects arrived with a generator, electric jackhammer, drilling equipment, tools, a ladder and lighting. Inspectors found hundreds of pottery fragments, stone vessels and part of an animal-shaped vessel dating to the Early Muslim period (7th-10th centuries).

The excavation caused extensive damage to the site, including breaking ancient plaster layers inside the cistern.

Amir Ganor, head of the authority’s Robbery Prevention Unit, said social media stories about hidden treasures were encouraging illegal excavations.

“Ancient layers are destroyed; findings are displaced and disconnected from their archaeological context,” he said, adding that the resulting loss of historical information “can never be restored.”

He went on to warn that illegal excavations are a serious criminal offense, which may result in “investigation, prosecution, heavy fines and even imprisonment.”

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said, “The ancient sites of the Land of Israel are not a free-for-all. We will not allow these sites to be turned into a playground for treasure hunters at the expense of our shared public heritage.”

Horbat Adash contains remains of a settlement spanning nearly 1,000 years, from the Second Temple period through the Early Muslim period, including a former mosque.