The Israel Defense Forces said on Monday that its forces secured more than 150 coordinated olive harvest events in Judea and Samaria this season, rejecting claims that troops deliberately prevented the harvest.

According to the IDF:



Some 90% of harvests coordinated with the military were completed.

About 16,000-17,000 tons of olives were harvested, amounting to roughly 16-17 million liters of olive oil, according to data gathered by the Israeli Civil Administration, a military body that manages civilian and administrative affairs in Judea and Samaria.

The army said its forces worked to prevent friction and violence and acted to restore order where incidents occurred. “Claims that security forces deliberately prevented the olive harvest are false,” the IDF added.