Danon declares UNIFIL era over during visit with UN ambassadors
Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon declared that “the era of UNIFIL is over” during a visit to the Israel Defense Forces’ Northern Command headquarters in Safed with a delegation of U.N. ambassadors on Tuesday. “The security of Israeli citizens will not be entrusted to any ‘international force,’” Danon wrote on X.
Danon said the ambassadors would see firsthand the threats facing Israel along its borders with Lebanon and Syria.
The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is scheduled to end its peacekeeping operations on Dec. 31, 2026, after which its troops will gradually withdraw from Lebanon during 2027.
נחתתי כעת בפיקוד הצפון, בצפת, יחד עם משלחת שגרירי האו״ם.— Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) November 17, 2026
היום יראו השגרירים במו עיניהם את האיומים הנשקפים לישראל מגבולות לבנון וסוריה.
ביטחון אזרחי ישראל לא יופקד בידי שום ״כוח בינלאומי״. עידן יוניפי״ל נגמר! pic.twitter.com/rHKbk4SE3n