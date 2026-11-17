Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon declared that “the era of UNIFIL is over” during a visit to the Israel Defense Forces’ Northern Command headquarters in Safed with a delegation of U.N. ambassadors on Tuesday. “The security of Israeli citizens will not be entrusted to any ‘international force,’” Danon wrote on X.

Danon said the ambassadors would see firsthand the threats facing Israel along its borders with Lebanon and Syria.

The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is scheduled to end its peacekeeping operations on Dec. 31, 2026, after which its troops will gradually withdraw from Lebanon during 2027.