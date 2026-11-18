Leaders of the parties working to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss progress toward forming a government and securing a Knesset majority, according to a joint statement put out by Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot on X.

The other participants were Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid of B’Yachad, Yair Golan of the Democrats and Avigdor Liberman of Yisrael Beiteinu.

“All the party heads see eye to eye regarding the urgency of establishing a national emergency government headed by Eisenkot, and of replacing Netanyahu in the Prime Minister’s Office—as a top priority and as soon as possible,” the Hebrew-language statement said.

The participating party leaders also discussed the “real emergency that Israel faces—security, social and international—and the sensitivity of the coming days,” it continued.

The parties agreed to keep working together “in coordination and quickly” toward the goal of replacing Netanyahu, the statement added.