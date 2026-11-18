“Just a spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down,” crooned Mary Poppins, to the delight of children of all ages.

But if the dancing nanny won our hearts with her timeless wisdom, packaged by Disney’s iconic paradise factory, the song unwittingly conceals a potentially sinister message.

Recall that potions once thought beneficial, such as opium, arsenic, laudanum and thalidomide, can and usually do great harm. Neither is sugar, the jewel of foods, an unmitigated blessing.

What feels good at first sip may temporarily alleviate whatever hurts. Meanwhile, the putative medicine, whose surreptitious ingestion the sweetness facilitates, masks a potentially lethal outcome.

Is “antisemitism” the bittersweet chocolate frosting of antiliberal extremism? After the midterm elections, Jews all over America, nonplussed, have watched political aspirants of various chameleonic stripes use it to obscure the underlying medicine they prescribe as a cure for all their ills. Blaming “Zios” feels like a diagnosis, at long last. Packaged in charisma, what’s not to swallow?

The premise behind the tactics of scapegoating is simple enough: Aching from real afflictions, suffering injustices that seem inevitable and irreversible, a person can become resentful, and thus vulnerable to reptilian charlatans with forked tongues who displace frustration by blaming a convenient enemy.

The ensuing catharsis feels delicious, especially if you’re young, entitled and smarter-than-thou while inwardly terrified.

Is “antisemitism” the bittersweet chocolate frosting of antiliberal extremism?

Oh, how sweet it is to sing and march alongside passionate fellow adolescents aching for a cause. The youth have always been enchanted by radicalism. Under the spell of ideologically primed teachers lucratively incentivized by massive infusions of cash from abroad, the unsuspecting kids have been exposed to apocalyptic narratives predicting climate suicide, skyrocketing famine caused by greedy capitalists and satanic wars caused by racist, white supremacist “Amerikkka” at Israel’s bidding.

Whether or not either faculty or pupils believe any of this is beside the point. The result is still “pain, fear, and confusion experienced by badly injured refugees from a deprivational reality.”

So observed historian Arthur P. Mendel in his seminal study Vision and Violence: “Lost, they crave guidance. Confused, they crave Truth. … The liberators and redeemers (once considered cranks and worse, but now, adored and followed) provide it all.” Mendel wrote that in a distant 1992. But tropes repeat, even if history merely rhymes.

Glaring differences notwithstanding, a strikingly similar phenomenon occurred a century earlier in Germany. Wrote Columbia University professor Peter Gay in his celebrated Weimar Culture:

The hunger for wholeness found its most poignant expression in the youth … [whose] movements had no real philosophy. Many were antisemitic, some accepted Jews. … [But] it was “a self-evident proposition,” one observer noted, for all people in the youth movement to be Socialists. … Young men and women, seeking purity and revival, were Socialists by instinct; the volkisch, right-wing groups demanded the “reawakening of a genuine Germanness” … while the left-wing groups called for ‘the restoration of a societas, a communally constructed society.”

It wasn’t hard for both camps to focus on the Jews as the source of evil. Even the most thoroughly assimilated Jews were considered “un-German.”

Nor could a truly “communally constructed” state accommodate the argumentative descendants of Abraham, a mere human who had the chutzpah to question the Creator Himself.

Surely, a people that over the centuries preserved their faith and tradition despite persecution and endless expulsions is suspect.

Serial exiles, their possessions invariably expropriated upon departure, the Jews tended to live precariously. As the saying goes, “a Jew’s bags are always packed.”

My parents’ small valises certainly were during the Holocaust in Axis-allied Romania. They remained in storage under communism, when antisemitism was “outlawed” but relabeled and not so secretly practiced. Only when finally permitted to emigrate to America, to join relatives who had escaped before the war, would my father be allowed to study Hebrew legally.

In the New World, founded by Pilgrims who were themselves fleeing persecution, soon populated by a motley crowd who came from everywhere to rebuild their lives, Jews were just another group looking to settle down, work and raise children. In America, everyone spoke with an accent. For the first time in history, freedom of religion would become enshrined in the national Constitution.

Yet even here in America, suspicion of the Jews was never absent.

It became acute in the nineteenth century, with the advent of industrialization and changes in a traditional land-based economy. As increasingly apocalyptic storms of technologically precipitated disruptions in age-old habits, which affected personal interactions and cultural norms, vulnerable populations sought a lightning rod.

Few were quite as suitable as the Jews, who were apparently used to Jehovah’s bolts.

Though not immune to hardship, Jews often fared well in the face of change when given half a chance. For veteran expellees, their family ties became stronger through exile. Moreover, a culture of debate-based Talmudic inquiry, which honed critical thinking, facilitated the acquisition of new languages.

But success breeds envy, if not contempt. Old stereotypes were refurbished, even in the United States. Eugenics was deployed against newly arrived, mostly Yiddish-speaking, survivors of pogroms. Wall Street capitalists of Hebraic persuasion were sometimes castigated as figurative descendants of Shylock.

Then Israel was recognized by the United Nations a mere three years after the most barbaric genocide of civilians in history decimated most of European Jewry.

Now the Jews could find a place of refuge when everyone else refused to shelter them, as happened so tragically before and during World War II. Regaining a tiny sliver of its ancient territory in 1948, against nearly all odds in the face of violent attacks by radical, well-equipped Arabs, the rise of Israel was rightly seen as miraculous.

By Jews, at least.

A pro-Palestinian rally in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 12, 2023. Credit: Becker1999 via Wikimedia Commons.

It was not seen as miraculous by their enemies, who took Israel’s repeated victories against massive Arab armies, its meteoric economic rise and its people’s determination not to be annihilated no matter what as proof of satanic virulence.

That only some 15 million Jews remain in the world today, a puny 0.2% of the global population, adds to the evidence: Aren’t viruses always microscopic?

So bring on the medicine. Eradicate the vermin! Gun down the praying men clad in tefillin and women nursing children; bomb their kindergartens; shoot a young couple who dare to walk in the nation’s capital, near the Jewish Museum no less; run your car into an old woman wearing the Star of David walking home from a grocery store; harass Ivy League Jewish students, and whoever else doesn’t mind sitting with them, in the library; paint swastikas on their doors, beat them on the way to class—you know the drill.

In short, make it so uncomfortable for those Jews that they’ll either go to that tiny little sliver they naively agreed to accept from the “international community” or blend into the great wave of woke.

Increasingly worried for their safety, American Jews are contemplating making aliyah. It is hard not to understand why. But do they think they will be safe there? Do they think Israel can survive alone? Can anyone?

Tempting as it may be to fall into the trap of apocalyptic despair, America has a long way to go before becoming a latter-day Weimar Republic. There is still plenty of resilience, common sense and constitutional sobriety left to protect the United States from itself.

More importantly, America’s enemies have a way of unmasking their intentions with disarming clarity. Eventually they overreach.

Case in point: On Nov. 14, the Democratic Socialists of America, specifically its influential New York chapter, officially voted to urge Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to launch a presidential campaign in 2028.

They might as well have nominated Mary Poppins.