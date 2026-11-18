The University of Washington told JNS that it is blocking a student-organized, anti-Israel soccer game planned for Nov. 20 on the public school’s Seattle campus.

“This unsanctioned event will not be allowed to occur,” David Rey, the university’s associate director of strategic communications, told JNS.

Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return, which was formerly an official university student group, planned the event with Seattle’s Fedayeen Football League. The former, which goes by SUPER-UW, posted a flier stating that the event would “kick Zionism off campus.”

The promotional image depicted a player readying to kick the head of the Israeli prime minister as if it were a soccer ball.

Rey told JNS that the school’s Denny Field, where the event was advertised to occur, has been reserved by a registered university group during the time listed for the anti-Israel event, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“UW recreation officials will ask unaffiliated groups to leave if they show up and try to use the space during the time the other group has it reserved,” he said.

The school spokesman told JNS that “groups that do not have UW affiliation, like SUPER, are not allowed to reserve Denny Field or other campus spaces on their own.”

JNS asked the university if it would prevent the group from using the field if an official student organization hadn’t previously booked it.

The University of Washington suspended the group in 2024 and stripped its official recognition after protesters occupied an engineering building on campus on May 5, 2025. The protesters demanded that the public school sever ties with Boeing over the company’s business with the Jewish state.

University officials reported about $1 million in damage, and 33 people were arrested. Prosecutors reached agreements with the “UW 33” and said they would dismiss charges after 12 months if the 300 complete community service and avoid breaking the law.

The university has been trying to stop the group from using “UW” in its name.

“The university filed trademark complaints with Meta and the activist group has been told directly to cease referring to itself as having any affiliation with the university,” the University of Washington stated in July.