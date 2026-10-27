Eisenkot casts vote in Tel Aviv
(Oct. 27, 2026 / JNS)
Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot voted in the 26th Knesset election at a polling station in Tel Aviv on Tuesday afternoon.
Eisenkot, the main challenger to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was accompanied by his wife, Hannah.
“We are setting Israel on a new path. We will be worthy,” Eisenkot posted in Hebrew on X.
מוציאים את ישראל לדרך חדשה. נהיה ראויים. אני מתחייב. pic.twitter.com/4nAZKaKzkD— Gadi Eisenkot - גדי איזנקוט (@gadi_eisenkot) October 27, 2026