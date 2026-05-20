More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

High Court rejects challenge to Israel’s aid organization vetting system

The Association of International Development Agencies had filed the petition after refusing to provide Israel with a required list of their local employees for security screening.

May 20, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Supreme court justice Ofer Grosskopf arrives for a court hearing on a petition to convene the Judicial Selection Committee at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, Feb. 12, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Supreme court justice Ofer Grosskopf arrives for a court hearing on a petition to convene the Judicial Selection Committee at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, Feb. 12, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
( May 20, 2026 / TPS )

Israel’s High Court of Justice on Monday rejected a petition filed by an umbrella organization of international non-governmental aid organizations operating in Gaza and Judea and Samaria, after the organizations refused to provide Israel with a required list of their local employees for security screening.

The petition, filed by the Association of International Development Agencies (AIDA), challenged an Israeli framework established in 2024 following revelations that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad had exploited international aid organizations operating in the region.

“The information requirement... is a limited and proportionate measure, deriving from the State’s fundamental duty to protect its security and the security of its residents, while enabling the continued humanitarian activity of international aid organizations,” the ruling said.

The justices emphasized that security screening “falls within core sovereign powers of the State and cannot be replaced by self-assessments.”

The court also described the procedure as a preliminary domestic screening process intended to ensure that entities do not pose a risk to state security.

The panel of justices, headed by Chief Justice Yitzhak Amit, gave the 19 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) 30 days to comply with the government. NGOs that fail to comply must cease operations in Gaza, Judea and Samaria.

The NGOs argued that providing lists of employees would expose staff to potential retaliation and set a precedent that could have a chilling effect on humanitarian relief.

According to government data, as of March 2026, 129 registration applications had been submitted to an inter-ministerial vetting team overseeing NGO personnel. Of those, 30 were approved, 19 were denied, and 47 remain under review. Another 34 organizations have yet to begin the registration process.

In one notable case, Israel’s Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry terminated the activities of Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders, MSF) in February 2026 for failing to submit required lists of local employees. In 2024, the Israel Defense Forces released photos of Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket specialist Fadi al-Wadiya wearing the terror group’s uniform after MSF confirmed he was a staffer but denied he was a terrorist.

Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli welcomed the ruling. “The rejection of the petition sends a clear and unequivocal message: the State of Israel will not allow terrorist activity to operate under the guise of humanitarian aid.”

Originally published by TPS-IL.

Defense and Security Judea and Samaria Gaza Strip Legal Affairs
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
EXPLORE JNS
An explosive drone launched by Hezbollah terrorists is seen on Israel's northern border, May 19, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli children duck for cover as sirens interrupt Shavuot celebrations
“This is the reality at the Maginim school.”
May 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Transportation Minister Miri Regev and other officials review a map of Israel Railways’ Eastern Railway line during a ride on the new route on May 19, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu inaugurates Israel Railways’ Eastern Railway
At the Samaria–Tayibe station, the prime minister said the new line would ease congestion, boost service and spur development across the country.
May 20, 2026
Joshua Marks
Dr. Nadia Khir treats a patient in her clinic, 2026. Credit: Clalit Health Insurance.
Feature
‘I felt the weight of all the women of the village on my shoulders’
Dr. Nadia Khir is honored for changing the face of women’s healthcare in Druze society.
May 20, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Degel HaTorah lawmaker Moshe Gafni during a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, Dec. 28, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Israel News
Knesset expected to dissolve, go to early elections
Haredi parties are pushing for early elections in September.
May 20, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, May 19, 2026. Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: Iran war ‘will end very quickly’
Tehran “won’t have a nuclear weapon,” Trump stressed.
May 20, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Shikma Bressler, right, and Knesset member Tally Gotliv arrive for a court hearing in Bressler's defamation lawsuit against Gotliv at the District Court in Lod, Sept. 17, 2024. Photo by Jonathan Shaul/Flash90
Israel News
Israeli AG announces criminal charges against Likud lawmaker
MK Tally Gotliv stands accused of revealing the identity of a Shin Bet intelligence operative.
May 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump China
JNS TV / Straight Up
How Trump challenged China
May. 18, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Are we listening?
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Column
Bill Maher deserves praise, not gratitude, for telling the truth about Israel
Ruthie Blum