Feiglin says he reported threats from lecturer accused of plotting attacks on Israeli Arabs

Moshe Feiglin said on Monday that he and the Zehut Party leadership immediately contacted police after receiving extortion letters and threats from a university lecturer accused of plotting attacks against Israeli Arabs.

“Immediately upon receiving the extortion letters and threats from the accused, Moshe Feiglin and the party leadership turned without delay to the Israel Police and filed an official complaint on the matter,” Feiglin wrote on X.

“We thank the law enforcement authorities for their swift and determined action, and trust in the security and judicial authorities to impose the full severity of the law upon the perpetrators of the offense. The Zehut Party will continue to act with public responsibility and without fear,” he added.

The statement came after prosecutors filed an indictment on Monday against a mathematics lecturer at Bar-Ilan University accused of plotting a terror attack aimed at killing hundreds of Arabs in Israel and forcing Arab communities from their homes.

According to the indictment, the man, in his 60s and from Petah Tikva, allegedly spent more than three years developing a plan he called “The People Will Carry Out a Transfer.” Police said the plan envisioned 72 Jewish attackers divided into 12 cells carrying out simultaneous attacks in Arab localities and mixed cities.

The indictment alleges that the lecturer conducted a reconnaissance tour of the Tuba-Zangariyye area in northern Israel and unsuccessfully sought to recruit accomplices.

The suspect devised a covert scheme to recruit Zehut party leader Moshe Feiglin, according Ynet.

Prosecutors said the defendant believed Feiglin would help him identify more participants.

Under the alleged plan, party activists would be invited to a Zehut election event and would not be told its real purpose.

At the event, they would learn they were being recruited for a terrorist attack set for the following day, prosecutors said. They would also receive detailed operational instructions.

The defendant allegedly attended two public events held by Feiglin and tried to set up a meeting with him to hand over a summary of the plan.

Feiglin did not respond to any of his approaches, the indictment said.

A court-imposed gag order bars publication of the defendant’s name.