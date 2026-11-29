Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday reiterated his offer to host talks toward ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s corruption trial, after the judges on Nov. 25 signaled a low likelihood of conviction in two of the three cases against the premier.

The judges also stated the need for the parties to reach agreements in Case 1000.

Responding to reporters’ inquiries, the President’s Office said Herzog has “full confidence in Israel’s judges at all levels and believes that the panel of judges hearing the case should be heeded.”

במענה לפניות כתבים, מבית הנשיא נמסר:



״לנוכח הודעת בית המשפט בתיקיו של ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו, שב נשיא המדינה יצחק הרצוג ומציע לצדדים לקיים הידברות תחת חסות בית הנשיא, במטרה להגיע להסכמות ולסיים את המשפט.



הנשיא מביע את אמונו המלא בשופטי ישראל בכל הערכאות וסבור שיש להקשיב… — Office of the President of Israel (@IsraelPresident) November 29, 2026

“Therefore, the president proposes holding substantive and in-depth dialogue, with an open heart and a willing spirit, in order to reach agreements,” the statement continued. “The door of the President’s Office remains open to the parties should they so wish.”

The office noted that Herzog had proposed such a dialogue several months ago. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara accepted the offer, while Netanyahu and his legal team did not respond, according to the statement.

The judges said at a hearing on Wednesday that they proposed considering dropping Case 4000 and hearing arguments from the parties on Case 2000. Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman stressed that her remarks were not a judicial ruling and were based on the judges’ “impression” and “insights” thus far.