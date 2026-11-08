IDF: Aircraft infiltration alerts near Lebanon border were false alarms
(Nov. 8, 2026 / JNS)
Sirens warning of a suspected hostile aircraft infiltration in northern Israeli border communities were triggered by a false identification, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday morning.
“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the areas of Zar’it and Shomera, it was determined to be a false identification,” the military stated.
בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו לפני זמן קצר במרחבים זרעית ושומרה, מדובר בזיהוי שווא— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 8, 2026