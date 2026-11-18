IDF detains two Palestinians after attack on Jewish farmer in Samaria
(Nov. 18, 2026 / JNS)
Israel Defense Forces troops arrested two Palestinian suspects on Wednesday after receiving a report about an attack on an Israeli civilian in Samaria, the military told JNS.
“The details are under review,” the IDF said.
According to the Judea and Samaria Situation Room, Arabs attacked the owner of the Halomot Yosef (Emek Dotan) farm in northern Samaria with sticks.
The farmer sustained injuries in the attack, the group said.
𝗔𝗿𝗮𝗯𝘀 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗢𝘄𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗳 𝗝𝗲𝘄𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗺 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗸𝘀— JSR - The Judea & Samaria Situation Room (@JSR_EN) November 18, 2026
The farm owner was injured in the attack.
𝗝𝗦𝗥 𝗦𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺