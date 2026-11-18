Zainab Aliasgar Hakim, one of 12 people charged in an alleged campaign of threats and vandalism targeting University of Michigan officials, businesses and the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, has been charged with tampering with evidence.

According to a superseding indictment filed on Wednesday, Hakim, 23, a University of Michigan graduate and former staff member, attempted to “alter, destroy, mutilate and conceal” a MacBook Pro on Oct. 29, while on pretrial release.

According to the indictment, Hakim and co-defendant Paige Elizabeth Feyock also conspired to intimidate a University of Michigan student whom they believed might be cooperating with federal authorities. The two allegedly confronted the student at a coffee shop on Aug. 6, 2024, in an effort to dissuade him from sharing information about their activities.

In messages cited in the indictment, Feyock referred to the student as a “snitch” who was “going full fed mode now.” Hakim allegedly responded: “Imagine we are so careful with so many actions and his a** lands us in jail.”

The previous day, Feyock allegedly told other conspirators that she and Hakim planned to meet the student for coffee and that she intended to “strip search” him to make sure he was not “wearing a wire.”

Hakim also faces seven counts of conspiring to transmit threats in interstate and foreign commerce. The allegations involve vandalism targeting the Jewish Federation, the homes of three University of Michigan officials, a law firm affiliated with a university regent, and properties belonging to Rolls-Royce Solutions America and Maersk.

Prosecutors allege that members of the group, known as the “Michigan 12,” spray-painted inverted red triangles and threatening messages on the Jewish Federation building and sidewalk and painted over its security cameras as part of a campaign to pressure the university to sever ties with Israel.

Hakim pleaded not guilty to the original charges and was released on bond. According to court filings, she was on pretrial release when she allegedly tried to destroy the laptop.