Leo Falk, 90, remembers the German invasion of the former Soviet Union beginning at 4 a.m. on June 22, 1941, with the sounds of bombs falling over Kyiv. His father soon joined the army, leaving Falk, who was then 5, with his mother and brother.

“It’s impossible to understand,” he told JNS of the Holocaust. “You have to live through it.”

Holocaust survivor Leo Falk, 90, attends a Thanksgiving celebration hosted by UJA-Federation of New York and Selfhelp Community Services in New York on Nov. 17, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

For those who haven’t experienced the Holocaust, he said at a gathering in Manhattan of more than 50 Holocaust survivors and volunteers ahead of Thanksgiving, it’s important to “look around and help all people.”

Michael Kay, CEO of the UJA-Federation of New York, which hosted the gathering on Tuesday, told JNS that the event was the “pinnacle” of the nonprofit’s aim “to promote joyous Jewish life and meet the needs of those in our community who have needs.”

“It brings such joy, not only to the participants but also to the staff and everybody,” he said.

Some 13,000 Holocaust survivors live in the New York City area, and more than 40% live in poverty, according to the UJA.

Kay hopes that survivors and volunteers left with a sense of optimism.

“Everybody needs to understand that in a time when the world feels fraught to so many people, we are focused on ensuring a joyous Jewish community for everybody in all generations and building up the next generation of Jewish leaders,” he told JNS.

“I hope that they leave feeling hopeful about the future,” he said.

Vilma Klein, a native of Peru, attended with her husband George Klein, who is also a survivor.

Holocaust survivors Vilma Klein and George Klein attend a Thanksgiving celebration hosted by UJA-Federation of New York and Selfhelp Community Services in New York on Nov. 17, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

“It’s nice to be together with everybody,” she told JNS. She added that she hopes that younger generations “spread love and peace” amid rising Jew-hatred.

Penny Goldsmith, major gifts officer at the UJA who has worked at the Federation for about 30 years, said the celebration is one of her favorite events, in part because of the energy survivors bring.

She told JNS that she hopes attendees would leave with “a feeling of being cared for and being with a friend and a chance of joy.”