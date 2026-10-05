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News   Israel News

IDF kills Oct. 7 Nukhba terrorist tied to Turkish aid group

The military targeted Deniz Feneri director Saqr Nabil Musa Qaisi in Khan Yunis after he funded Hamas operatives and breached the existing ceasefire.

JNS Staff
An Israeli tank patrols inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, June 21, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
An Israeli tank patrols inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, June 21, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
(Oct. 5, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday that it had killed Saqr Nabil Musa Qaisi, whom it identified as a Hamas Nukhba Force terrorist who infiltrated Israel during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, in a strike in the Khan Yunis area.

The IDF also identified Qaisi as a director of the Turkish humanitarian organization Deniz Feneri and accused him of using his position to employ Hamas operatives and provide financial support to the terrorist group. The military further alleged that the organization maintains ties with senior Hamas figures.

Qaisi had continued advancing terrorist activity against Israeli troops and civilians and working to restore Hamas capabilities in violation of the ceasefire, according to the military.

IDF kills Hamas commander, observation-unit operative in Gaza

Also on Sunday, the IDF said it had killed Hamas “military-wing” commander Muad Gamal Abu Nuseira in a strike in the Khan Yunis area and, a day earlier, Mahmoud Ibrahim Dib Alyan, an operative in Hamas’s observation unit.

Alyan had recently been advancing terrorist activity against Israeli troops near the Yellow Line and working to restore Hamas capabilities, the IDF said, describing it as a systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement.

IDF confirms strike on top Hamas leader in Gaza

The IDF on Saturday night confirmed that it had targeted Ali Ahmed al-Amoudi, the deputy chairman of Hamas’s political bureau and the terror group’s senior leader in the Gaza Strip.

“The results of the strike are under review,” the military stated.

“The strike was carried out while the terrorist was in an apartment used by the Hamas terrorist organization for terror activities,” according to the IDF. “Prior to the aerial strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions.”

Al-Amoudi is considered to be one of the terrorist organization’s most senior surviving leaders.

Al-Amoudi was involved in decision-making leading up the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, the IDF said. Before the Hamas-led invasion of Israel, he headed the organization’s information and media department.

He was apprehended by Israeli forces in 2004 and sentenced to life in prison. In 2011, al-Amoudi was released as part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange agreement.

IDF slays two commanders of Islamic Jihad’s rocket array in Gaza

The IDF killed two operatives of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, the military said on Saturday.

They were targeted in separate strikes in Gaza City, the IDF said.

The first was Ahmed Mahmoud Harb Ramlawi, a commander in the rocket array of the Shejaiya Battalion in the “military” wing of PIJ, according to the army.

The second was Munir Ibrahim Masr, head of a PIJ anti-tank missile cell.

The two men have been involved of late in restoring the PIJ’s capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement, the IDF said.

Hamas Gaza Strip
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