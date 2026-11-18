IDF, Shin Bet launch operation west of Gaza’s Yellow Line
(Nov. 18, 2026 / JNS)
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed to JNS on Wednesday that it and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) had launched an operation west of the Yellow Line, which marks the boundary of the area under Israeli control in the Gaza Strip.
The military said the operation followed ceasefire violations by Hamas and targeted terrorist infrastructure that posed an immediate threat to Israeli troops.
IDF troops were still operating in the area, the military said.