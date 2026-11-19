The Massachusetts Teachers Association, a union that represents some 117,000 educators, allegedly denied Jewish members voting rights and leadership opportunities, refused religious accommodations and subjected them to antisemitic harassment, according to a complaint filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The complaint , filed by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, stated that a Shabbat-observant Jewish special education teacher at a Massachusetts public school, who has belonged to the union for about 11 years, was repeatedly denied accommodations to vote at meetings held on Saturdays.

Despite being selected as a union delegate three times, the educator was unable to vote on union leadership, bylaws and other major business because of her religious observance, according to the filing.

Nearly all union meetings since 2024 have fallen on Shabbat or a Jewish holiday, with the exception of an annual Sunday meeting and a Friday meeting during which the public comment period occurred before Shabbat began, the complaint stated.

“As such, Member 1 has been unable to participate in the vast majority of MTA meetings,” it alleged.

The meeting schedule also restricted her ability to address the union board, it said.

In April 2026, the union acknowledged that the educator’s inability to attend meetings stemmed from “sincerely held religious obligations” but denied her request to vote in advance. It cited bylaws that prohibit “absentee, advance, conditional or revocable voting,” according to the complaint.

The educator identified more than 20 other union members who faced similar conflicts due to their religious observance, according to the filing.

It also alleges antisemitic hostility at union events, including a 2026 summer conference where a presenter, who addressed Jew-hatred, was reportedly harassed so severely that she temporarily left the session.

At the union’s May 2026 annual meeting, Robert Leikind, a regional director of the American Jewish Committee, was allegedly ordered to leave an authorized Jewish educators’ exhibitor table where he was volunteering.

According to the charge, union executive director and treasurer Mike Fadel accused Leikind of writing about the union with “vitriol” before directing him to leave. The union previously allowed non-members to assist at exhibitor tables, according to the complaint.

“The MTA’s discriminatory rules, refusal to accommodate Jewish members’ religious observance and tolerance of hostility toward Jewish members have denied Jewish members equal access to union governance, leadership, representation, voting, speech, programming and other benefits of membership,” according to the charge.

“Other MTA members are also harmed by the MTA’s racial and ethnic classifications embedded in the MTA’s governing documents and practices,” it stated. “Those rules reserve governance positions and delegate opportunities for members whom the MTA places within preferred racial or ethnic categories and deny equal consideration to members whom the MTA excludes from those categories, including Jewish members whom the MTA treats as non-minority or white.”

Jew-hatred ‘from national union policies into state affiliates’

The charge follows an April complaint against the National Education Association, the MTA national affiliate, alleging similar discrimination against Jewish educators. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission subsequently opened a probe into those allegations.

According to the earlier complaint, anti-Israel advocates surrounded Jewish delegates at the NEA’s 2025 Representative Assembly and shouted at them. When a Jewish delegate referenced the murder of an 82-year-old Holocaust survivor in an antisemitic attack in Boulder, Colo., other delegates responded by clapping and laughing, the complaint alleged.

Despite reports of intimidation, harassment and fears of violence from Jewish members, the NEA removed metal detectors and reduced security at the assembly, according to the complaint.

“The MTA incorporates the NEA’s unlawful racial and ethnic classifications into its own governance,” the new charge stated.

“The NEA intentionally uses race and ethnicity as determinative factors in allocating positions, opportunities and benefits, denying members equal terms, conditions and privileges of membership because of race, ethnicity and shared ancestry,” it added.

“Teachers’ unions exist to protect and support educators, not deny them their civil rights,” Kenneth Marcus, chairman and CEO of the Brandeis Center, stated on Thursday.

“Jewish educators should not have to choose between observing their faith and exercising their right to be a full member of their union,” he stated. “These allegations show how antisemitic discrimination can extend from national union policies into state affiliates, denying Jewish teachers equal representation and opportunities.”

The Brandeis Center is urging the EEOC to investigate the Massachusetts union and ensure Jewish educators have equal access to voting, leadership positions and other membership benefits.