When Shlomo Danzinger, the Orthodox Jewish mayor of Surfside, Fla., learned that the nonprofit Sister Cities International held a virtual “Palestine roundtable” in October, he became convinced the town could no longer associate with the organization due to the “extremely biased” event, he told JNS.

He penned a letter to the nonprofit, which helps create partnerships between U.S. communities and other parts of the world, informing it that the town commission voted 3-2 to terminate its membership with the organization because of the event.

Shlomo Danzinger, the mayor of Surfside, Fla. Credit: Courtesy of the Surfside Mayor’s Office.

“Because there has never been an independent country of Palestine, the flag itself represents a symbol and message of resistance to the State of Israel,” Danzinger wrote. (JNS sought comment from Sister Cities International.)

The mayor told JNS that he learned about the discussion from an email recapping the event, which featured a “flag to a country that doesn’t exist” and references to “a country that didn’t exist.”

The United States does not recognize a Palestinian state.

“I felt that immediately—that was extremely biased and continued a certain narrative that has been promulgated across the world and has been creating hate,” Danzinger said.

He told JNS that he watched a review of the discussion and found it “extremely one-sided.”

The conversation centered on “poor Palestinian communities” and making “relationships, again, with a place that doesn’t exist, with countries and municipalities that don’t exist.”

“I felt that was not an organization we wanted any part of anymore,” he told JNS.

During his previous mayoral term, Surfside reached sister-city agreements with the Shomron Regional Council in Israel in 2022 and Hialeah, Fla., which is northwest of Miami, in 2024. But the next Surfside commission rescinded the sister city relationships because, it said, they weren’t created through Sister Cities International, according to Danzinger.

Shlomo Danzinger (right), the mayor of Surfside, Fla., during the town’s sister city signing with the Shomron Regional Council. Credit: Courtesy of the Surfside Mayor’s Office.

“It’s a private entity. There is no necessity for that,” he told JNS. “Sister cities are completed by resolution by two municipalities, but they used it as an excuse. So they signed up to Sister Cities, but they never did anything with it.”

When he returned to office, the town reinstated its sister cities agreements but initially kept its paid membership to Sister Cities International, because “it didn’t have a big impact at the time,” Danzinger said.

He initially received some pushback from Sister Cities International and some community members before the resolution terminating the town’s membership with the nonprofit passed.

“Thankfully, there was enough on the council, enough support to push this through and basically make a strong statement that we don’t want to associate with any organization that is going to be pushing this kind of messaging out,” Danzinger told JNS.

After he told the nonprofit that the resolution passed, the organization told him that “essentially they’re open to dialogue and their doors will remain open, but they didn’t address any of the concerns that I had,” the mayor said.

Danzinger wishes he had done “a little more research into the guy who actually coordinated all of this and had that to present to the council” and thinks he may have gotten a unanimous vote if he had.

According to Danzinger’s letter to Sister Cities International, the organizer of the discussion, John Dabeet, an economics and statistics professor at Muscatine Community College in Iowa, “has been tied” to Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority.

Dabeet has videos titled “The struggles of Palestinian Christians under occupation” and “The silence of Western politicians amidst genocide,” according to Danzinger.

“Five minutes of research showed the bias to this entire initiative,” Danzinger told JNS.

He has contacted other mayors, including those abroad, and hopes that they follow suit with similar resolutions.

“We should all be adopting this,” Danzinger told JNS.