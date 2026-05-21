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News   Israel News

IDF supplies 724,000 desserts to soldiers ahead of Shavuot

Emphasis was placed on sweets “to provide troops with a real holiday atmosphere.”

May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Food items distributed to Israel Defense Forces soldiers ahead of the Shavuot holiday, May 20, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Food items distributed to Israel Defense Forces soldiers ahead of the Shavuot holiday, May 20, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
( May 21, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces supplied approximately 724,000 desserts to soldiers ahead of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, the military said on Wednesday.

The IDF Technological and Logistics Directorate, together with the Defense Ministry’s procurement administration, prepared for Shavuot so that “even in the field, service members will receive high-quality, varied and festive food provisions,” according to the statement.

The military said special emphasis this year was placed on desserts and sweets “to provide troops with a real holiday atmosphere during an intensive operational period.” The dessert packages included cheesecake, kanafeh-style kadaif pastries and chocolate mousse.

In addition, around 84 tons of fish and 90 tons of baked goods were delivered to IDF bases, outposts and units stationed in the field ahead of the biblical holiday, which commemorates the revelation of the Torah to Moses at Mount Sinai and begins on Thursday at sundown.

Additional food items distributed included sweet potato fries, fish and chips, shakshuka pastries and vegetable patties aimed at providing “rich, nutritious and diverse” meals for soldiers, the IDF said.

More than 6,000 dedicated field cooking kits were also distributed to soldiers operating on the front lines, the army said. The kits include pasta, sauces, spices and cooking pots intended to allow troops to prepare holiday meals.

Shavuot, also known as the Feast of Weeks, is a major Jewish holiday marking the end of the seven-week counting period following Passover. Traditionally associated with the giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai and the biblical wheat harvest, the holiday is widely observed in the Jewish state by eating dairy-based meals, including cheesecakes and other dairy products, as well as by family gatherings and overnight religious studies.

Defense and Security Jewish and Israeli Holidays Food and Drink
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