The first female recruits in an Israel Defense Forces trial integrating women into Armored Corps combat roles will enlist this week, the Israeli military said on Tuesday.

The recruits will train at Hayun Base in the southern Negev and must fully meet the same professional proficiency requirements as male tank soldiers, in accordance with existing operational standards.

במסגרת ההתנסות לשילוב נשים כלוחמות במערך השריון, יתגייסו השבוע הלוחמות הראשונות, אשר יעברו את הכשרתן בחיל השריון, בבסיס ׳חיון׳.



לקראת תחילת ההתנסות, הוגדרו מדדים כלליים במטרה להבטיח ככל הניתן את עמידת הלוחמות בדרישות ההכשרה ואת הצלחתן בה.

הלוחמות יידרשו לעמוד באופן מלא בדרישות… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 17, 2026

Physical fitness training will be adapted to safeguard their fitness and health throughout the program. Drawing on lessons from previous trials, the soldiers will complete a preparatory combat fitness course designed to strengthen their resilience and physical capabilities, with comprehensive support.

The training program will follow a progressive physical-exertion schedule. The military said it established benchmarks ahead of the trial to help ensure the recruits meet the training requirements and successfully complete the program. Reviews will take place every few months to assess whether predetermined objectives are being met.

Men and women will not serve together in the same tank crews during training or operations. The IDF said the trial will adhere to its Joint Service Order throughout.

The military said the initiative reflects a clear operational need to expand its ranks and strengthen its combat forces. Integrating diverse population groups is part of its commitment as “the people’s army,” it added, while respecting the ways of life of all service members.