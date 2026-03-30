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News   Israel News

Iran, Hezbollah again fire rockets at Israel

Projectiles triggered air-raid sirens across the north, hitting Haifa refineries as emergency crews responded to multiple sites.

Mar. 30, 2026
JNS Staff

Iran, Hezbollah again fire rockets at Israel

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United Hatzalah medics work near the Haifa oil refineries following rocket fire toward northern Israel, Monday, March 30, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
United Hatzalah medics work near the Haifa oil refineries following rocket fire on northern Israel, March 30, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
( Mar. 30, 2026 / JNS )

Iran and Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel on Monday, setting off widespread air-raid sirens across the country’s north and triggering emergency responses in the Haifa and Carmel regions.

Fire broke out at the Haifa refineries after a direct hit, Kan News reported. Rocket alerts were also activated as far south as Netanya and Herzliya.

Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah said their teams found no physical casualties at any of the impact sites, though five people were treated for anxiety—two in Shfaram and three in Haifa. Paramedics continued to survey additional areas after reports of further strikes.

This is a developing story.

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