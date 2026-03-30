Iran, Hezbollah again fire rockets at Israel

Iran and Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel on Monday, setting off widespread air-raid sirens across the country’s north and triggering emergency responses in the Haifa and Carmel regions.

Fire broke out at the Haifa refineries after a direct hit, Kan News reported. Rocket alerts were also activated as far south as Netanya and Herzliya.

הירי מאיראן ולבנון: שריפה פרצה בבתי הזיקוק בחיפה בעקבות נפילה@rubih67

צילום: תומר נגלי pic.twitter.com/HHWYCUNPDm — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 30, 2026

Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah said their teams found no physical casualties at any of the impact sites, though five people were treated for anxiety—two in Shfaram and three in Haifa. Paramedics continued to survey additional areas after reports of further strikes.

This is a developing story.