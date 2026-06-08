Iran threatens additional ‘crushing’ strikes if Israel keeps fighting Hezbollah

Iran on Monday warned it would carry out “far more severe and crushing” missile attacks against Israel if the Jewish state continued military operations against Hezbollah, its Lebanese proxy.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran’s highest operational military command, said Tehran delivered “heavy, targeted and costly blows” to Israel in its attacks on Sunday and Monday.

“The cessation of armed forces operations is hereby announced,” the statement continued, according to a translation by Iran’s Press TV outlet. The announcement came after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Israel and Iran must “immediately stop shooting.”

The regime threatened to resume attacks “if aggression and hostile acts continue, including in Southern Lebanon.”

The announcement came after the Islamic Republic and its regional terrorist proxies fired several volleys of ballistic missiles at Israel, in what it said was a response to Jerusalem striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

An Israeli military official told reporters on Monday morning that 22 ballistic missiles were launched by Tehran overnight, in addition to two projectiles fired by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists.

As of Monday morning, 44 people had sustained injuries in the attacks, according to Israel’s Health Ministry. One remained hospitalized with medium injuries.

According to the military official, the IDF was preparing for several days of renewed fighting with the Islamic regime, “or even for a longer period.”

Shortly after Tehran threatened renewed attacks on Monday afternoon, Hezbollah terrorists fired three rockets toward IDF soldiers deployed in Southern Lebanon, triggering air-raid sirens in Galilee border communities.

“Some of the projectiles were intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory, and an additional projectile fell near IDF soldiers,” the military stated. “No injuries were reported.”