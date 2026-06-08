More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Iran threatens additional ‘crushing’ strikes if Israel keeps fighting Hezbollah

Still, in nod to Trump, Tehran said “the cessation of armed forces operations is hereby announced.”

JNS Staff
Israeli civilians take cover in a Tel Aviv bomb shelter from incoming missiles fired from Iran, June 8, 2026. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
People take cover in a Tel Aviv bomb shelter from missiles fired from Iran, June 8, 2026. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
(Jun. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Iran on Monday warned it would carry out “far more severe and crushing” missile attacks against Israel if the Jewish state continued military operations against Hezbollah, its Lebanese proxy.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran’s highest operational military command, said Tehran delivered “heavy, targeted and costly blows” to Israel in its attacks on Sunday and Monday.

“The cessation of armed forces operations is hereby announced,” the statement continued, according to a translation by Iran’s Press TV outlet. The announcement came after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Israel and Iran must “immediately stop shooting.”

The regime threatened to resume attacks “if aggression and hostile acts continue, including in Southern Lebanon.”

The announcement came after the Islamic Republic and its regional terrorist proxies fired several volleys of ballistic missiles at Israel, in what it said was a response to Jerusalem striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

An Israeli military official told reporters on Monday morning that 22 ballistic missiles were launched by Tehran overnight, in addition to two projectiles fired by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists.

As of Monday morning, 44 people had sustained injuries in the attacks, according to Israel’s Health Ministry. One remained hospitalized with medium injuries.

According to the military official, the IDF was preparing for several days of renewed fighting with the Islamic regime, “or even for a longer period.”

Shortly after Tehran threatened renewed attacks on Monday afternoon, Hezbollah terrorists fired three rockets toward IDF soldiers deployed in Southern Lebanon, triggering air-raid sirens in Galilee border communities.

“Some of the projectiles were intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory, and an additional projectile fell near IDF soldiers,” the military stated. “No injuries were reported.”

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran Defense and Security Hezbollah
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Patients and medical staff are seen in an underground parking area converted into a treatment ward at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, after many patients were relocated following the outbreak of war and missile fire from Iran toward Israel, June 8, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli Health Ministry: 44 hospitalized since Iran attacks began
One person, in satisfactory condition, is currently hospitalized.
June 8, 2026
JNS Staff
From left: U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Israeli ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Lebanese ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh Moawad and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa listen to questions from the media during a meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2026. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
US ambassador to Beirut says talks with Israel to continue
Michel Issa, who was born in Lebanon, said the U.S.-brokered talks would resume in Washington.
June 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Maya Y. Yaron, Israel’s ambassador to Fiji, presents her credentials to Fijian President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu in Suva, Fiji, on May 19, 2026. Source: @IsraelMFA/X.
Diplomacy
Israel seeks ‘friendly countries’ in Pacific, envoy says after Fiji embassy reopening
Pacific island nations can help strengthen Israel’s standing in international forums while opening new avenues for economic and strategic cooperation, Ambassador Maya Yaron tells JNS.
June 8, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Israeli Air Force F-16I "Sufa" fighter jets over Iran. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
WATCH: IDF targets Iranian aerial defense systems
The Israeli military said it struck enemy targets in western and central Iran, releasing footage showing a launcher destroyed and secondary blasts.
June 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Wizz Air
Israel News
Wizz Air suspends flights to Israel until Wednesday
Ben-Gurion Airport is operating normally.
June 8, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Part of an Iranian ballistic missile is seen near Moshav Vered Yericho in the Judean Desert after being fired at Israel, June 8, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
In pictures: Israelis face Iranian missile threat
The aerial attacks forced millions of civilians into bomb shelters.
June 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Netanyahu
JNS TV / Straight Up
The Trump-Netanyahu “rift” explained
Jun. 8, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Why are they really boycotting AIPAC? Bigotry
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
President Trump: A second Obama?
Melanie Phillips