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News   Israel News

Israel appoints first resident ambassador to Slovenia

Ruth Cohen-Dar will take up the post as Jerusalem moves to open an embassy in Ljubljana.

TPS-IL Staff, JNS Staff
Flag during the meeting between President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and President of Slovenia Natasa Pirc Musar at the European Council, an institution of the European Union, in Brussels, Belgium, on May 25, 2025. Photo by Martin Bertrand/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.
Slovenian and E.U. flags are seen during the meeting between President of the European Council António Costa and President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, on May 25, 2025. Photo by Martin Bertrand/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 5, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Cabinet on Sunday unanimously approved the appointment of Ruth Cohen-Dar as the country’s first resident ambassador to Slovenia.

Cohen-Dar currently serves as nonresident ambassador to Slovenia and Malta and has previously held diplomatic posts in Washington, Vienna and Warsaw.

The move follows Israel’s decision to open an embassy in Slovenia, expanding bilateral relations established in 1992.

Slovenia’s new government under Prime Minister Janez Janša has reversed several policies of its predecessor, including scrapping anti-Israel sanctions and an arms embargo.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on June 4, when he announced the embassy move, that Janša’s election “marks a new chapter in relations between Israel and Slovenia. After years of the hostility of the previous government—we now have an opportunity to rebuild, strengthen and deepen a real partnership.

“An Israeli embassy is more than a diplomatic mission. It is a statement of friendship, dialogue and a shared belief in freedom, democracy and security. We are turning today a new page. When Israel’s friends return to power—Israel returns,” he continued.

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