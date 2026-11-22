Israel and Germany signed a 10-year agreement on Thursday in Berlin to expand cooperation in space research and technology, the Israel Space Agency announced. Israeli Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Gila Gamliel signed the agreement, which establishes a framework for joint scientific projects and partnerships between the countries’ space industries.

The agreement aims to strengthen research and commercial ties, opening opportunities for Israeli companies in Europe. “For an Israeli company, a German partner is a gateway to Europe,” Gamliel said.

The signing coincided with Israel’s first national pavilion at Space Tech Expo Europe in Bremen, Germany, held on Nov. 17-19. Approximately 110 Israeli representatives from 24 companies participated in the exhibition, including Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit Systems and Rafael.