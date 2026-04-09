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News   Israel News

Israel slams Lebanon for inaction on Hezbollah threats

Israel’s Foreign Ministry accused Lebanon’s leaders of failing to confront Hezbollah and allowing continued attacks from its territory.

Apr. 9, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel slams Lebanon for inaction on Hezbollah threats

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President Joseph Aoun (R) chairs the first meeting of Lebanon's new government, along with Premier Nawaf Salam, at the Baabda presidential palace, east of Beirut, on Feb. 11, 2025. Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (R) chairs the first meeting of Lebanon’s new government, along with Premier Nawaf Salam, at the Baabda presidential palace, east of Beirut, on Feb. 11, 2025.
Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
( Apr. 9, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday accused Lebanon’s leaders of hypocrisy for criticizing Israeli strikes on Hezbollah, saying Beirut had failed to curb the Iran-backed terrorist group’s attacks from its territory.

“Lebanon’s president and prime minister have no shame in attacking Israel for doing what they should have done: striking Hezbollah,” the ministry posted on X, adding that Hezbollah ministers remain in Lebanon’s government while the Iranian ambassador “openly defies” it.

Jerusalem is now “acting against Hezbollah in deeds, not words,” the statement concluded, calling on Beirut to stand aside if it is not capable of acting against the Iranian terror proxy.

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday carried out its largest coordinated strikes against Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion,” hitting about 100 sites across multiple areas simultaneously within 10 minutes.

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