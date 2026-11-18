An Israeli-developed artificial intelligence model capable of identifying people at increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms emerge has completed large-scale validation involving more than 1.6 million patient records from Israel and the United States.

Developed by Israeli health-tech company ALZAI Health, the technology analyzes routine blood test results, existing medical diagnoses and demographic information to assess an individual’s risk. It uses information already available in patients’ electronic medical records, without initially requiring expensive brain scans or invasive procedures.

The research originated at Clalit Health Services’ Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah, in collaboration with Ariel University. Clalit is Israel’s largest healthcare provider and one of the country’s four health funds.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder and the most common cause of dementia. It gradually damages memory, thinking and other cognitive abilities, eventually interfering with a person’s ability to carry out everyday activities.

The disease can develop 15 to 20 years before noticeable symptoms appear. During this period, biological changes, including the accumulation of amyloid plaques and tau protein tangles in the brain, may already be underway. By the time memory loss and other cognitive difficulties emerge, substantial damage may have occurred.

“Early diagnosis is critical because it creates an opportunity to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Some of the treatments available today are effective only in the early stages,” said Dr. Amir Glik, director of the Cognitive Neurology Service at Beilinson Hospital, who initiated the research.

“Throughout my years treating patients, I have repeatedly encountered people who came to me only after developing significant cognitive impairment. At that stage, medicine has far fewer options to offer,” he added.

Glik initiated the research alongside Professor Chen Hajjaj, Dr. Anat Goldstein and Dr. Orit Refaeli from Ariel University’s Department of Industrial Engineering and Management.

Detecting Alzheimer’s risk earlier

Using Clalit’s research infrastructure, the team examined hundreds of thousands of medical records and trained machine-learning models on extensive datasets. The researchers found that indicators associated with future Alzheimer’s risk were already present in routine medical records, even when individual indicators might not independently raise clinical concern. Analyzing them together enabled the system to identify patterns associated with increased risk.

The research laid the foundation for ALZAI Health, established through a partnership involving Mor Research Applications, Clalit’s technology commercialization company, Ariel Scientific Innovation and the company’s founders.

ALZAI Health has since expanded the technology beyond its original research setting. The company was listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto approximately two months ago and has raised around CAD $7.5 million (USD $5.25 million).

“Our vision at ALZAI is to change the way healthcare systems approach Alzheimer’s disease, moving from reacting to the disease after symptoms appear to identifying individuals at risk much earlier,” said company CEO Hayim Raclaw.

“The key advantage of our technology is that it can do this using medical information that already exists in patients’ records, without requiring complex or invasive tests at the initial stage,” he added.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 60 million people worldwide live with dementia, with Alzheimer’s disease accounting for an estimated 60% to 70% of cases. The number is projected to exceed 150 million by 2050, largely due to population aging.

Dr. Erez Barenboim, CEO of Clalit-Beilinson and Hasharon Hospitals, said the project reflects the hospital’s commitment to medical research and innovation. He noted that Beilinson invests more than 160 million shekels (about $50 million) annually in research.

“Scientific research can be translated into real-world medical innovation,” Barenboim said.