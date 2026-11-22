Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism told JNS on Sunday that a viral video purporting to show Jewish “hilltop youth” stealing bananas and damaging equipment at a Palestinian plantation near Nablus (Shechem) in Samaria was generated using artificial intelligence and presented as authentic to reinforce anti-Israel narratives.

“The video in question garnered over 1.5 million views in a short period, despite having been generated using AI. The concern is that viewers will encounter this content, believe it to be genuine footage, and share it further, thereby disseminating false information,” the ministry said in a statement to JNS.

According to the ministry’s investigation, the clip first appeared on X on Nov. 16. It was then spread further by anti-Israel accounts based in the United States, Brazil, Turkey, Qatar and Pakistan, including one with about 774,000 followers. Some of the accounts are suspected of being bots.

The video appears to have been created in response to Palestinian media reports, which have not been independently verified, alleging damage to banana plantations in the Nablus area, the ministry said.

The ministry told JNS it monitors social media, uses technological tools to identify AI-generated fakes and publishes its findings in order to identify fabricated content early and mitigate the damage to public perception.

“Videos fabricated using AI technologies are a destructive weapon in the battle for public opinion against Israel,” Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said in a separate statement. “We will not allow lies to become truth.”