More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF declassifies first operational order of Second Lebanon War

“The IDF is preparing for massive Katyusha rocket fire on the home front,” the order reads.

JNS Staff
Second Lebanon War
Israeli soldiers advance towards a helicopter during the Second Lebanon War, Aug. 12, 2006. Photo by Abir Sultan/Flash90.
(July 12, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday released the first operational order for the Second Lebanon War, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the conflict that began on July 12, 2006.

The document was declassified as the Jewish state marked two decades since the fatal abduction of IDF reservists Ehud Goldwasser and Eldad Regev, who were patrolling the Israel-Lebanon border fence when they were taken hostage by Hezbollah terrorists. Three other soldiers were killed in the attack, and three more were seriously wounded.

The incident triggered a 34-day military conflict between the Jewish state and the Iranian-backed Shi’ite terrorist group. On Aug. 11, 2006, the U.N. Security Council unanimously approved Resolution 1701, declaring the end to hostilities.

Among the documents released on Saturday was the IDF’s first operational directive, titled “General Staff Order No. 1.” Issued under the operation’s original codename, “Just Reward,” it outlined plans for what was initially intended to be a limited military operation before the fighting escalated into the Second Lebanon War.

“The IDF is preparing to operate simultaneously in the Gaza and Lebanon theaters,” the opening section states. “Two IDF soldiers were abducted in the Zar’it sector along the Lebanon border during a large-scale Hezbollah attack, in which Israeli civilians were also harmed.”

It continues: “The Air Force has struck targets in Southern Lebanon. The IDF is preparing for massive Katyusha rocket fire on the home front beginning this morning.”

The order also addressed the situation in the Gaza Strip, where the military was conducting “Operation Summer Rains” following the June 2006 abduction of soldier Gilad Shalit.

“Numerous terrorists have been killed so far. During the night, the Air Force struck the Palestinian Foreign Ministry,” the document states. “No change in Judea and Samaria.”

The military also released a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announcing the expansion of the ground campaign on Aug. 12, 2006, after approval by Israel’s Security Cabinet.

“In accordance with the Cabinet’s decision, the IDF began overnight to expand its ground activity in Lebanon toward the Litani River,” the statement says.

“IDF ground forces, with Air Force and Navy support, will operate in the area from which rockets are launched toward the State of Israel, with the aim of reducing the firing on residents of the north and deepening the damage inflicted on the Hezbollah organization,” it adds.

Hezbollah resumed rocket and drone attacks from Southern Lebanon on March 2, 2026, shattering a ceasefire that had been in place since November 2024.

The IDF responded with a broad air campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded ground operations in Lebanon aimed at preventing Hezbollah attacks on Israeli communities.

Following the renewed fighting, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun pledged to do “the impossible” to end cross-border hostilities and moved to outlaw the Iranian proxy.

Israeli and Lebanese officials later held five rounds of direct talks at the U.S. State Department, resulting in a framework of understandings reached on June 26 that is contingent on Hezbollah’s removal from Southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
A screen displays an image of the effects of various drugs onto cancer cells from patients, using an automated fluorescence microscope at the High-Throughput Sequencing Platform of the Curie Research Institute in Paris, Dec. 11, 2025. Photo by Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli research offers new hope for overcoming one of the deadliest brain cancers
Instead of replacing existing drugs, future therapies could focus on blocking the mechanisms that allow tumors to resist them, researchers said.
July 12, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Israel Defense Forces soldiers operate in Southern Lebanon, July 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorists transferring weapons in Southern Lebanon
“Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, confirming the presence of weapons,” the military said.
July 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel Katz and Eyal Zamir
Israel News
Israeli gov’t votes to extend nationwide emergency measures through July 28
The resolution does not affect Israeli civilians directly, but enables the IDF to quickly decide on new restrictions.
July 12, 2026
JNS Staff
People take cover at a public bomb shelter in Jerusalem as siren warns of incoming missiles fired from Iran, June 19, 2025. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Israel News
Technical glitch triggers false missile warning in central Israel
The military stressed that there was no suspicion of an attack, and the incident is being reviewed.
July 12, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
Iranian mourners gather for the burial of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashad, July 9, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
World News
Mojtaba Khamenei vows to avenge father’s killing
Those responsible “will carry their dream of a peaceful death in bed to the grave,” the supreme leader warned.
July 12, 2026
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Dec. 21, 2025. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
Israel News
‘Israel has lost one of its greatest friends': Netanyahu mourns Lindsey Graham
“I have lost a beloved friend,” said the Israeli premier.
July 12, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin