Israeli forces destroy explosives cache containing 11 pipe bombs near Tulkarem
Israeli Border Police bomb disposal specialists and Israel Defense Forces troops destroyed a cache of explosives in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarem in northern Samaria on Monday, Israel Police said Tuesday. The cache, discovered in a building’s courtyard, contained 11 pipe bombs, other improvised explosive devices of various sizes and components used to manufacture and activate explosives.
The operation followed an initial discovery of explosives in the area last week. After destroying the cache, security forces searched the area again and found four more explosive devices at two locations in the same courtyard. All were destroyed in a controlled operation, and further evidence was transferred for investigation.
חבלני מג״ב איו״ש השמידו מצבור מטעני חבלה באזור נור א-שמס— משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) November 17, 2026
במהלך השבוע שעבר אותרו מטענים במחנה הפליטים נור א-שמס, ובעקבותיו חבלני מג״ב איו״ש וכוחות צה״ל יצאו לפעילות ממוקדת במהלכה איתרו בחצר מבנה מצבור של מטעני חבלה מסוגים ובגדלים שונים, בהם 11 מטעני צינור, מטענים מאולתרים ומטענים… pic.twitter.com/55f0KH7Zqi