Israeli Border Police bomb disposal specialists and Israel Defense Forces troops destroyed a cache of explosives in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarem in northern Samaria on Monday, Israel Police said Tuesday. The cache, discovered in a building’s courtyard, contained 11 pipe bombs, other improvised explosive devices of various sizes and components used to manufacture and activate explosives.

The operation followed an initial discovery of explosives in the area last week. After destroying the cache, security forces searched the area again and found four more explosive devices at two locations in the same courtyard. All were destroyed in a controlled operation, and further evidence was transferred for investigation.