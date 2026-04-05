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News   Israel News

United pushes back Israel flights to September

Israel’s wartime restrictions on the country’s airspace are tentatively in place through April 16.

Apr. 5, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits

United pushes back Israel flights to September

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Taxis waiting at Ben Gurion International Airport. July 21, 2025. Photo by Nati Shohat/FLASH90 *** Local Caption *** שדה תעופה בן גוריון טיול מונית מוניות חופש
Taxis waiting at Ben Gurion International Airport. July 21, 2025. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Nati Shohat/Flash90
( Apr. 5, 2026 / JNS )

United Airlines announced on Saturday that it is extending its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until September due to the ongoing war with Iran, effectively canceling summer travel to Israel.

The move, which would be a significant blow to summer tourism from the United States, follows a similar decision by the airline’s chief rival, Delta Air Lines, last month.

The Chicago-based carrier said that it is canceling all service to Tel Aviv through Sept. 7.

United Airlines has long offered the most flights to Israel of any U.S. airline, and the move is certain to disrupt summer travel plans for both Americans and Israelis.

“We look forward to resuming flights when it’s safe to do so,” United said in an email to JNS.

The summer months are typically peak season for travel to Israel, with the New York line being especially lucrative.

Since the outbreak of the war against Iran on Feb. 28, no international airlines have been flying to Tel Aviv. Only Israeli carriers have been offering limited and restricted service, primarily repatriation flights.

Israel’s flag carrier, El Al, is operating limited flights from Tel Aviv to New York, Newark, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Paris, Rome and Athens, with 80 passengers now allowed per plane.

Israel’s wartime restrictions on the country’s airspace are tentatively in place through April 16, though the date could change based on security conditions on the ground.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Middle East Flight Updates
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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